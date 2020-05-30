WATCH: ‘She-Ra’s Noelle Stevenson on life under COVID-19, and the show’s big gay twist

Noelle Stevenson can finally breathe. She also can’t stop sleeping.

She has good reason. Stevenson, 28, worked as head writer & showrunner for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power since the show debuted in 2018. The series won both critical and audience acclaim, in particular for its depiction of an all sexually and genderfluid cast of characters.

With She-Ra capping off a five-season run this month, Queerty caught up with Stevenson to chat about the show’s very gay finale reveal, life during lockdown, and her next big projects.