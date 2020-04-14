WATCH: Roommates in lockdown recreate night at their favorite gay club

The Easter weekend is a big one in the UK, bookended by public holidays on Good Friday and Easter Monday. It’s also traditionally a big date on the gay clubbing calendar, with lots of special parties.

Of course, thanks to COVID-19, that wasn’t possible this year. The whole of the UK continues to be under a lockdown. This is set to continue until at least early May.

Faced with yet another weekend confined indoors, five roommates living in Islington, North London, decided to lift their spirits by recreating a night out at one of their favorite LGBTQ haunts, the London superclub, G-A-Y.

Footage of the recreation has now gone viral on Twitter, thanks largely to its spot-on accuracy: From the guy handing out promo flyers on the street, the bouncer demanding to see ID at the door and checking whether you’re inebriated, to the restroom attendant with his array of colognes.

For some, it was all too real.

“I genuinely got the fear when the bouncer asked how many you’d had,” commented @steveythunder.

Others praised the choice of music: Rihanna’s “We Found Love.”

“The fact ‘we found love’ is playing. I’m screaming !!! That’s been on rotation in g a y late since it came out,” commented @dannjohn.

The original tweet was posted by Twitter user @_andrewslinn.

He told Queerty that he and his four roommates are “coping fairly well,” with the UK’s stay-at-home order. To pass the time, they’re, “spending lots of time socializing, playing games, having dinner together and doing silly things like in the video. We all have our bad days but we’re all supporting each other like a little family.

“The video was just intended as a bit of fun,” Andrew continued. “We had decided to have a ‘club night in’ to cheer ourselves up and I just had a vision of making a parody of what people might usually experience on a night out.

“I’m very glad that it’s had such a positive reception and has cheered people up during these tough times.”

Although coping with the lockdown, and appreciating its necessity, Andrew says he is concerned about the impact it is having on the commercial gay scene, the longer it continues.

“London’s LGBT nightlife scene was already struggling before the lockdown, with soaring rents and the closure of a lot of venues. I worry that many more could now be forced to close. I know that club owners including the owner of G-A-Y have been put into extremely difficult situations, trying to protect staff but still faced with large tax bills and rental costs.

“I hope Government measures are able to keep these businesses afloat for now but it is important to start thinking about how London’s nightlife can be protected and sustained once we’re out the other side of this.”

At the time of writing, the UK has had just over 88,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11,300 deaths.

