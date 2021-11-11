WATCH: TJ Osborne just made history at the CMAs

Wrapping up a year in the headlines after coming out as gay, country singer TJ Osborne nabbed a standing ovation–and a kiss–at the Country Music Awards on November 10.

Osborne and his brother/singing partner John took home the Duo of the Year Award at the show–their fourth win in the category. As the pair took to the stage, John snagged a kiss from his wife Lucie Silvas, and TJ kissed with his boyfriend, singer Abiezer Ventura. The evening marked the first time the pair appeared in public together, and the first time Osborne shared a kiss with a man on camera.

Oh, and he spent most of the night sitting next to Nicole Kidman, which is always a cool thing.

“Oh, my god! I tell you, every time that we have won this award, it has never, ever ceased to be extremely shocking,” T.J. gushed when he took to the stage. ” Honestly, it is so incredible to be here. Thanks to everyone who voted for us. It’s been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally and to have you all support me—it really does feel like love wins tonight. Thank you.”

Related: Tennessee Republicans just declared war on TJ Osborne

As TJ stepped away from the mic, the audience rose in ovation to his words. His brother John, recognizing the moment, added to the homage.

“Give this boy a round of applause,” John said. “We love this genre, we love the people, we love all of you so much.”

The duo also took to the stage again later in the evening to perform the song “Younger Me,” a tune written by TJ about coming to terms with his sexuality, and meant as a message of hope to other LGBTQ people.

TJ Osborne came out in February 2021, making him the first openly gay country singer signed to a major label. “I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with,” he said at the time. “That feels so strange.”