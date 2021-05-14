WATCH: The trailer for the steamy gay romance ‘Sublet’ has arrived

Anyone starved for a bit of romance, listen up: the trailer for the new drama Sublet has arrived.

We covered the movie at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, where its story of a May-December romance won us over. Sublet follows a travel writer named Michael (played by the great John Benjamin Hickey) on a trip to Tel Aviv. While staying there he rents an AirBnB from Tomer (newcomer Niv Nissim), a sex-crazed 20-something who becomes his guide to the city. An odd relationship develops between the two as generational attitudes clash, and as both Tomer and Michael begin to confront their own hidden pain.

Written and directed by Eytan Fox, Sublet arrives in theatres June 11 and on VOD July 9.

Have a look. We know you’re getting thirsty.