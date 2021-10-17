Rami Malek hosted this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, and Bowen Yang gave us legs. For DAYS. For months, in fact; even if one fell off.
Check out the Daddy Long Legs diva, plus a queer Oompa-Loompa, below:
Rami Malek hosted this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, and Bowen Yang gave us legs. For DAYS. For months, in fact; even if one fell off.
Check out the Daddy Long Legs diva, plus a queer Oompa-Loompa, below:
One Comment
JB
I haven’t watched SNL in a few years, but judging from these clips…Wow! It has really gone downhill.