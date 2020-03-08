WATCH: Young musician performs original song about a 16-year-old drag queen

Meet Julian Hornik, the New York singer/songwriter who just penned a catchy tune about a 16-year-old Jewish drag queen.

Hornik wrote the song, titled “The Origin of Shayna Maidel,” as something of a fan letter to real-life “drag prodigy” Shayna Maidel, a teen queen with a doting Jewish mother. Her name, Shayna Maidel, is a derivation of shayna meydl, which means “pretty girl” in Yiddish.

Hornik had intended the song to be performed by the Gay Men’s Chorus of San Francisco, though the song got cut from their current lineup. As such, he performed “The Origin of Shayna Miadel” at The New York Songwriters Circle at The Bitter End this March 2.

Have a listen, and discover that it’s possible to both sashay and tap your toes at the same time.