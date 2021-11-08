‘Wicked’ fans band together to ban a certain actor from joining the cast…

Hot on the heels of casting announcements for the new film incarnation of Wicked, fans of the musical have launched an online petition wishing to ban actor James Corden from participating in the film. At the time of this writing, it has already racked up more than 36,000 signatures with a goal of 50,000.
“James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie,” the petition’s description reads. “That’s pretty much it.”
Short, sweet, and to the point, the petition taps existing anxieties among musical fans already feel about Corden’s participation. Despite becoming an international star in Rob Marshall’s adaptation of Into the Woods, Corden’s subsequent outings have not found the same level of success. He took a leading role in the film version of Cats in 2019, which went on to become a critical and commercial disaster. Last year he appeared in The Prom on Netflix. The Ryan Murphy-directed film also divided critics, with Corden’s performance as a flamboyant gay man earning the ire of some viewers, who viewed his portrayal as offensive. Earlier this year, Corden produced and played a small role in Cinderella for Amazon, which also received a mixed response.
To be clear, Corden’s name has not come up in any official casting notice or conversation with the makers of Wicked. Universal announced that the long-in-development-hell adaptation of the Broadway smash will go before the cameras next year with In the Heights director John M. Chu helming the film. Last week, Chu & Universal also announced that Ariana Grande and Oscar-nominee Cynthia Erivo will play the leading roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.
2 Comments
Fahd
I liked him in History Boys, but with the passage of time Cordan seems more and more like a late late night talk show host and less and less like musical comedy star, so I support the petition –wherever your talent takes you.
Imjustsaying
He didn’t have a leading role in “CATS”, he had one song and gone and filmed for only a week. No one left unscathed from that debacle. I know people including myself who thought he stole the movie and he received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. If by chance he is cast in “Wicked” and people are so unhappy about it, they can just not go. Problem solved.