Woman demanding to speak to “the manager of the airport” is the Karen video to end all Karen videos

There has been an abundance of Karen videos over the last year. So many, in fact, that we’ve almost stopped paying attention to them. But this one is extra special. In fact, it might be the Karen video to end all Karen videos.

The 40-second clip was purportedly taken earlier this week at the Indianapolis International Airport and quickly made its way onto TikTok and Twitter, where it has racked up millions of views.

It shows a woman, who identifies herself as “Terry Ann”, demanding to “speak to the manager of the airport” after she was allegedly stopped by security when she tried barging into a restricted area.

“He threw me to the ground!” Terry Ann shouts at a police officer. “I want the manager of the f*cking airport here!”

Then she asks the people around her, “WHO SAW HIM CHOKE ME TO THE GROUND!”

When a man nearby tells Terry Ann that he saw her try to enter a restricted area, she shouts back, “HE CHOKE HOLDED ME TO THE GROUND! I AM A WOMAN IN A DRESS!”

(For the record: She’s wearing separates, not a dress.)

When another person says, “Boo hoo,” Terry Ann goes absolutely ballistic.

“BOO HOO?!” she hollers. “YOU F*CK OFF! I WANT THE MANAGER OF THE AIRPORT HERE!”

As a result of the video going viral, “boo hoo” has been trending on Twitter all morning.

