Queer ghosts. Dolly Parton. Gay pulp fiction. Conspiracy theories. When it comes to LGBTQ podcasts, there’s something for everyone out there. While we’re all stuck at home with nothing to do and nowhere to go, we thought we’d compile a list of podcasts you might be interested in listening to as we ride out this coronavirus.

Here are 15 amazing queer podcasts to help pass the time. (Share more recommendations in the comments section below!)…

Shane McClelland and Lori Gum of the Queer Ghost Hunters reality series delve into the highly strange and weirdly unknown. Each week, they bring listeners along on their supernatural adventures as they explore the people, places, and phenomena outside of popular consciousness.

Funnyman Bowen Yang and sidekick Matt Rogers, along with a slew of special guests, gab about the hottest pop-culture moments of the day and the formative cultural experiences that have turned them into “culturistas” in this Queerties Award-nominated podcast.

Embark on a fascinating 9-episode journey into the Dollyverse. The country legend and her closest friends speak candidly about some of her most personal moments, career ups and downs, mistakes and regrets, and her enduring legacy as one of America’s greatest musical icons.

Move over Suze Orman! Husbands/co-dads David and John, a.k.a. the Debt Free Guys, talk all things money and finance, teaching listeners how they, too, can be debt-free, make more money, and live abundantly.

New York Times culture writers Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham cover everything from the new “High Fidelity” reboot on Hulu to gentrification in New York, Lil Nas X‘s influence on country music to BBQ, through the lens of two queer Black millennials

BFFs Kathy Tu and Tobin Low are super queer, super fun, and super ready to share their provocative stories and have frank conversations about the LGBTQ modern experience. Because everyone’s a little bit gay, right?

From confederate monuments to suburban culture, the alleged “War on Christmas” to violent video games, this podcast takes a deeper look at all of the fantastical thinking, conspiracy theories, and irrational fears of average everyday Americans.

This weekly podcast aims to preserve the long out-of-print gay pulp novels of the pre-Stonewall era by giving them dramatic readings in a style of an audiobook. New episodes every Monday morning!

James Barr (gay) and Dan Hudson (non gay) host the U.K.’s #1 award winning LGBTQ podcast, offering up their different perspectives on everything under the sun, including homophobia, coming out, mental health, and… douching?

Queerty contributor Steven Wakabayashi discusses life, love, and mindfulness through from the gay Asian-American perspective. Every episode features personal stories–sometimes serious, sometimes lighthearted–as well as special guests and tips on how to live a more mindful, fabulous life.

Brush up on your LGBTQ history by listening to these intimate, personal portraits of both well-known and long-forgotten champions, heroes, and witnesses to history curated from rare archival interviews by host Eric Marcus.

A “bi-weekly” podcast led by Sasha Fernandez and Rin Ryan who literally drink tea while they pontificate on all things bisexual, from dating horror stories to love stories to current events and more. Each episode features a different general topic, with the occasional special guest, and lots and lots of tea. Disability After Dark Andrew Gurza talks disability, sexuality, and everything in between in this Queerties Award-nominated podcast. Each week, he hosts honest conversations about the queer disability experience, shining a light on issues that are too often kept in the dark.

Vampire aficionados Jenny Owen Youngs and Kristin Russo discuss and dissect Buffy the Vampire Slayer, one episode at a time. Each episode also includes a new original song about Buffy (and Willow and Spike and Angel and Xander).

Each week, standup comic and author Cameron Esposito talks with some of the brightest luminaries from the LGBTQ community, offering humorous but thoughtful insights about things like identity, personality, and the shifting cultural matrix around gender, sexuality, and civil rights.

