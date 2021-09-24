It’s an absolutely terrible day if your name is Chris Pratt and you belong to a homophobic church

Twitter has a lot to say about alleged homophobe Chris Pratt (a.k.a. “The least favorite Chris in Hollywood”) being cast as Mario in the new Super Mario movie and almost none of it is good.

Yesterday, Nintendo announced it is teaming up with Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me, to create a new animated Super Mario movie with Pratt voicing the lead character. The film’s other cast members include non-homophobic actors Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Charlie Day, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22! Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below ? pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

But not everyone’s pleased with the casting announcement. Pratt, as you may recall, is a proud member of the vehemently antigay Hillsong Church, a Christian cult that promotes bogus conversion therapy and believes homosexuality is a sin, and whose founder, Frank Houston, was an accused child sex predator.

Pratt also follows a ton of right wing extremists and homophobes on Twitter, including admitted gay basher Tucker Carlson, antigay political pundit Ben Shapiro, “religious freedom” fighter Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the antigay hate group Turning Points USA, the extreme rightwing podcast Prager U, and several members of the homophobic Duck Dynasty clan, just to name a few.

Last year, Pratt was voted “The least favorite Chris in Hollywood” in an online poll, resulting in several of his Marvel co-star rushing to his defense on Twitter, informing people that, yeah, he may be problematic, but he’s a really, really great guy if you can look past the homophobia. Then Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, put out a statement accusing people of “meanness and bullying.”

Here’s what Twitter’s been saying about the news of Pratt being cast as Mario…

He’s not homophobic he supports gays he just thinks they will spend eternity burning in the flames for going against god’s will — DougSpeagle (@DougSpeagle) September 23, 2021

chris pratt playing mario means they're going with the Homophobic Mario cinematic universe — Andrew (@pachipachirisu) September 23, 2021

ive always kind of felt that you cant make mario the main character because he doesn't have any flaws or struggles. nintendo have tackled this writing dilemma by establishing the character flaw of being voiced by chris pratt — Rebecca Harding ? (@itsSupercar) September 23, 2021

The Mario movie news is going to mess with everyone in various ways, but we really need to stop casting Chris Pratt's homophobic, cult Christian ass in things. — ?Indiana Tan is…Mr. Mask! (@itsmrmask) September 23, 2021

If I was kidnapped by Jack Black and taken far away from Chris Pratt I would simply allow this to happen — Samantha Wallschlaeger (@StillNotSam) September 24, 2021

I think Chris Pratt is a perfect choice for Mario because Mario famously throws gay people at exposive objects — ???????? ??????? ? (@grrrl_leviathan) September 24, 2021

Behind the scenes shots of homophobic Actor Chris Pratt playing Mario in upcoming animated release – December 2022 pic.twitter.com/dG0RnDJ1LQ — ??? CauseImEd ??? (@CauseImEd) September 23, 2021

I needed this Chris Pratt news, emotionally. Just something really meaningless to dunk on without first having to feel really bad about the state of the world. Just “it’s-a me, the homophobe!” — Louisa ?? (@LouisatheLast) September 24, 2021

remember the last time everyone was dunking on chris pratt online and it trended and all his little celeb friends posted about what a great guy he was? REALLY looking forward to another round of that. — Gita Jackson (@xoxogossipgita) September 24, 2021

Chris Pratt as Mario feels like if they remade Alvin and the Chipmunks and made Alvin canonically homophobic for a plot point — i was wrong. (@Dashrockzzz) September 24, 2021

Imagine surviving two recessions and a pandemic only to have to endure Chris Pratt as Mario — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 24, 2021

Chris Pratt's sensitivity training for the Mario movie https://t.co/LaSpygf5me — caitlin??? (@rosesvilles) September 24, 2021

I find it kinda funny, I find it kinda sad. The dreams in which I'm dying, Mario is Chris Pratt. — Mike Kevan (@MikeKevan) September 24, 2021

making me look at or think about chris pratt is homophobic — sul omte a?blfc (@duatauru) September 23, 2021

Early footage of the Super Mario movie with Chris Pratt saying “So long, gay Bowser!” pic.twitter.com/XCi5vaRnOK — zeno???? #SOGIEEqualityNow ???? (@enzmondo) September 24, 2021

