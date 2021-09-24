not super

It’s an absolutely terrible day if your name is Chris Pratt and you belong to a homophobic church

Twitter has a lot to say about alleged homophobe Chris Pratt (a.k.a. “The least favorite Chris in Hollywood”) being cast as Mario in the new Super Mario movie and almost none of it is good.

Yesterday, Nintendo announced it is teaming up with Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me, to create a new animated Super Mario movie with Pratt voicing the lead character. The film’s other cast members include non-homophobic actors Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Charlie Day, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

But not everyone’s pleased with the casting announcement. Pratt, as you may recall, is a proud member of the vehemently antigay Hillsong Church, a Christian cult that promotes bogus conversion therapy and believes homosexuality is a sin, and whose founder, Frank Houston, was an accused child sex predator.

Pratt also follows a ton of right wing extremists and homophobes on Twitter, including admitted gay basher Tucker Carlson, antigay political pundit Ben Shapiro, “religious freedom” fighter Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the antigay hate group Turning Points USA, the extreme rightwing podcast Prager U, and several members of the homophobic Duck Dynasty clan, just to name a few.

Last year, Pratt was voted “The least favorite Chris in Hollywood” in an online poll, resulting in several of his Marvel co-star rushing to his defense on Twitter, informing people that, yeah, he may be problematic, but he’s a really, really great guy if you can look past the homophobia. Then Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, put out a statement accusing people of “meanness and bullying.”

