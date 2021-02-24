Accused of anti-Semitism, Azealia Banks unleashes wild anti-trans rant

Rapper Azealia Banks has landed herself in yet another social media ordeal. Posts by Banks celebrating her engagement to Ryder Ripps prompted accusations of anti-Semitism. Rather than apologize, Banks launched into a transphobic tirade.

The saga began February 22, when Banks posted a picture of her new engagement ring on in a since-removed Instagram post. “I said yes!!!” Banks captioned the photo. “I just got engaged k*nts. I’m crying …. I’m Jewish now. MAZEL TOV BITCHES! WE IN HERE…. YERRRRRRR.”

Commenters on the post, however, pointed out that marrying a Jewish man does not make Banks Jewish. Rather, she would have to go through a full conversion ceremony to be considered Jewish herself.

“Getting engaged with a Menorah ring doesn’t make you Jewish,” wrote commenter @baruch.mizrahi. “Judaism is an ethnic religion. You can convert, but it takes a lot of effort, commitment, and work to do the conversion process.”

That set Banks off. Metro Weekly reports that the rapper began inexplicably savaging the transgender community in her own defense.

“I try to tell the transgirls that getting castrated doesn’t automatically make them a female but if society can do the mental gymnastics to lie and tell them an eggless person who still produces semen is a woman and let them rock, you are all going to bend the rules to accept this newly black Jewish coochie. I’m Jewish now…you can’t stop me,” Banks wrote in one comment.

“[W]hy can you chop ur cock and say ur a girl but I can’t catch the Jewish nut and say I’m Jewish? Stop trying to exclude black people from everything,” she wrote in another.

“I live for the trans girls but the trans sh*t is a non issue,” she said in another. “Just gay boys on hormones using male aggression to force their ways into women’s spaces.”

Banks’ statements invited condemnation from The National Black Justice Coalition. The group aims to promote LGBTQ rights and acceptance within the African-American community.

“Azealia Banks’ latest transphobic tirade is yet another example of why she should be suspended from Instagram. Her attacks on trans people, while sadly predictable, contribute to the disproportionate violence that trans people face in the United States and around the world,” executive director David Johns said in a statement. “With at least seven of our trans siblings having already been murdered in the U.S. this year alone, we are on track for 2021 to be the most deadly year for transgender people on record. Violence against trans people is a national crisis — and Azealia Banks’ vitriolic remarks only make this growing crisis worse.”

“Instagram needs to step up and stop Banks from using her platform to spread hate and transphobia,” Johns concluded.

This isn’t the first time Banks has run afoul with the trans community. Twitter banned the rapper from its platform in October 2020 after Banks issued a bizarre rant blaming transgender people for a lack of help to the Latino community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though Banks identifies as bisexual, she has also attracted criticism in the past for perceived homophobic rants against PrEP, RuPaul and Kanye West.