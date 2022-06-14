Actor Lukas Gage pushes back on people assuming he’s straight

Lukas Gage has a message for people making assumptions about his sexuality: Stop.
Gage, 27, has risen to prestige television prominence in shows like HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, as well as Hulu’s Love, Victor and Peacock’s Queer as Folk.
If you’re noticing a queer theme running through those titles, you’re not alone. Several characters Gage has played aren’t straight, and with so much recent attention given to the idea that only openly queer people should play queer roles, he’s facing some criticism.
There’s no denying that more opportunities should be given to LGBTQ actors, but requiring performers to disclose their sexuality before taking a job gets into sticky territory.
Last week, someone took to Twitter to write: “If Hollywood can stop hiring non LGBTQIA+ actors like @lukasgage to play LGBTQIA+ characters, that would be great. He has played 4 so far. 1 was enough.”
If Hollywood can stop hiring non LGBTQIA+ actors like @lukasgage to play LGBTQIA+ characters, that would be great. He has played 4 so far. 1 was enough.
— Camden JW (@JamesWuske) June 9, 2022
Related: Kit Connor is “perfectly confident” with his sexuality and he’s not here for anyone’s assumptions
Gage clapped back: “U don’t know my alphabet.”
u dont know my alphabet
— lukas gage (@lukasgage) June 9, 2022
That should have been that, but the Twitter user apparently thought this was their opening to pry further.
“Then please, enlighten the whole world,” they wrote.
Then please, enlighten the whole world
— Camden JW (@JamesWuske) June 9, 2022
To which the actor simply replied: “No.”
no❤️
— lukas gage (@lukasgage) June 9, 2022
Fans quickly chimed in to defend Gage:
actors do not owe that piece of personal information to anyone
— matt (@TheMattGrimes) June 10, 2022
trying to force people out of the closet during pride month is not the move that you think it is
— scooby doo (@thelilhuman) June 10, 2022
Why do some of you feel it’s okay to demand for someone to come out like what’s it to ya Camden?
— joanna (@deiligbaby) June 10, 2022
You can’t ask people to explain their sexuality to you, wtf. That’s so wrong.
— Vale (@ValeWolf) June 10, 2022
6 Comments
johncp56
Yes is it as bad for us to assume someone is str8 and not have that be insensitive
bftlguy
I suppose I am old and out of touch (wasn’t even up to speed on the current initials LGBTQIA+) but if gay men demand that only gay men can play gay men and trans women say only trans women can play trans women how can they also demand they be cast as straight men or cis women? I thought Neil Patrick Harris was a convincing straight jerk in How I Met Your Mother. What “activists” say had he been fired when he came out? That would be wrong but the same people would have had Eric Stonestreet banished from Modern Family. I was out when I began working at an insurance company which even back in 1981 included sexuality in their non discrimination policy. Still the company’s executives were predominantly people who leaned right. I was known as an intelligent, hard working team player, well liked by both my bosses and thise
CatholicXXX
That’s the problem… OPENLY gay men/women/etc. aren’t given the opportunity to play mainstream roles and the only roles they stand a chance on getting are being taken by non-LGB+ actors.
Neil was in the closet when he started playing barney, and well into it, and Matt bomer was in the closet and told to remain in it when he was in white collar.
…and then there are the characters that are made gay or trans when the actor playing them or hired for them are gay or trans.
bftlguy
(I hadn’t posted above comment but somehow it got their and I can’t edit or delete it) What I was getting to was that my visibility and that of others like me formed the foundation of the advance made my our community but now “activists” seem to be threatening these advances with strident new all or nothing demands that require people get on board with everything they want and do it right now. Scarlett Johansen cannot play a trans woman because she is not one is bullshit. Jen Richards was recently cast as a cis woman and yet she complains about Matt Bohmer cast as trans. How can she have it both ways? Then there is the issue that it has been a violation to inquire about a potential employees sexuality for a very long time. Sure actors are often in the public eye but with the younger men and women new to the business they don’t need to report that they are gay, straight, bi, questioning or even trans for that matter. Who is Jen Richards to decide Matt Bohmer is not trans? People who have been out for two days need to try to evaluate how our community has gotten as far as it has.
bftlguy
CatholicXXX I agree that openly gay actors or trans actors have difficulty being cast as straight men and women and trans people have difficulty being cast in cis roles but demanding gay roles go only to gay people and trans only to trans is also discrimination. Unfortunately most people do not take the time to evaluate activist demands on the merits of those demands so those who oppose us can employ their fear tactics and dog whistles to continue to hurt and marginalize us. It seems to me positive changes come slowly but can be taken away in a moment.
scotty
hey lucas, go get ezra miller and bring your sweet asses to vancouver island so…alphabet, schmalfabet…you have an ass, ezra has one too and i think you both fit on my face simultaneously. consider it an open invitation.