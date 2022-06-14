Actor Lukas Gage pushes back on people assuming he’s straight

Lukas Gage has a message for people making assumptions about his sexuality: Stop.

Gage, 27, has risen to prestige television prominence in shows like HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, as well as Hulu’s Love, Victor and Peacock’s Queer as Folk.

If you’re noticing a queer theme running through those titles, you’re not alone. Several characters Gage has played aren’t straight, and with so much recent attention given to the idea that only openly queer people should play queer roles, he’s facing some criticism.

There’s no denying that more opportunities should be given to LGBTQ actors, but requiring performers to disclose their sexuality before taking a job gets into sticky territory.

Last week, someone took to Twitter to write: “If Hollywood can stop hiring non LGBTQIA+ actors like @lukasgage to play LGBTQIA+ characters, that would be great. He has played 4 so far. 1 was enough.”

If Hollywood can stop hiring non LGBTQIA+ actors like @lukasgage to play LGBTQIA+ characters, that would be great. He has played 4 so far. 1 was enough. — Camden JW (@JamesWuske) June 9, 2022

Gage clapped back: “U don’t know my alphabet.”

u dont know my alphabet — lukas gage (@lukasgage) June 9, 2022

That should have been that, but the Twitter user apparently thought this was their opening to pry further.

“Then please, enlighten the whole world,” they wrote.

Then please, enlighten the whole world — Camden JW (@JamesWuske) June 9, 2022

To which the actor simply replied: “No.”

no❤️ — lukas gage (@lukasgage) June 9, 2022

Fans quickly chimed in to defend Gage:

actors do not owe that piece of personal information to anyone — matt (@TheMattGrimes) June 10, 2022

trying to force people out of the closet during pride month is not the move that you think it is — scooby doo (@thelilhuman) June 10, 2022

Why do some of you feel it’s okay to demand for someone to come out like what’s it to ya Camden? — joanna (@deiligbaby) June 10, 2022