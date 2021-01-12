Actor Luke Evans has a message for people speculating about his love life

“Just to be very clear, no one, I repeat, no one, knows what is going on in my personal life apart from me. A simple one word comment made in an interview does not give gossip magazines anything more than that. If they choose to create sensational stories about my personal life, that is their choice, they wanna get hits to their page, I get it. But the truth is, they know very little about what’s really going on in my life. Relationships are hard, breakups are hard, and nothing is black and white. Love is a complex animal”