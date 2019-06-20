Adam DeVine describes the sounds his body made when he filmed that explicit Netflix scene

During last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live!, a caller asked Adam DeVine about that very explicit full-frontal scene he shot for 2018’s Game Over, Man and what it was like watching the watershed moment with his family members.
35-year-old DeVine admitted that it was a little awkward having his mom whisper compliments in his ear “as my d*ck was [swinging] like clack clack clack.”
To which Cohen replied, “Does your d*ck go clack clack clack?”
“Yours doesn’t?” asked DeVine. “Okay, well, we know that about you now.”
Later in the episode, DeVine talked about final season of Modern Family and whether fans can expect a Pitch Perfect 4 anytime in the near future.
Virpilosus
I happen to have seen the actual bit of video “revealing” DeVine’s “manhood,” and found it to be quite a nice, albeit quite brief, visual “treat.” I’ve thought of DeVine in the “adorkable” category for a few years now, and after the “full monty” show, I’m an even bigger fan!!! LOLOL…he’s “divine”!
nitejonboy
He is so adorable, even though I thirsted more after Anders on that other show he and Adam were on, I forget the name of it, I can imagine myself settling down with Adam, he’s so sweet and cuddly, and that dick ain’t bad either. lol.
