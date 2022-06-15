Adam Lambert shares the sweet advice his dad gave him as a teen

Singer Adam Lambert has shared some supportive advice that his parents gave him when he was younger.

Lambert, performing as singer with iconic rock band Queen, recently performed at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum jubilee celebrations. The band are currently on a worldwide tour, which includes ten nights at London’s O2 Arena.

On Instagram, Lambert posted a video of himself getting ready to go on stage at the O2. He’s singing the 2018 Brandi Carlile song, ‘The Joke’.

In the accompanying caption, he says, “Getting ready backstage for one of ten sold-out nights at the 02 with @officialqueenmusic … the lyrics of this stunning song by @brandicarlile keep coming back to haunt me.

“When I was an adolescent, I didn’t really have any friends at school. I was a loner with a very vivid imagination. I recall feeling like SUCH an outsider and wondered why it was my reality.

“I remember crying to my parents so frustrated that I couldn’t connect w my peers. I think it was my father who told me ‘don’t worry, when you’re a grown-up, you’re gonna be the one they all think is cool. Just keep being yourself, and they’ll catch up” 🤍 (thanks Dad)

“I’m a big fan of the idea of staying on your own path, and eventually the right people and experiences will surface. Just gotta stay open-hearted to be able to recognize when the right ones appear. Keep shining weirdos!”

Lambert, 40, shot to fame as the runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol in 2009.

Since that time, he’s enjoyed solo success. He’s also proven a great live replacement for the late Freddie Mercury as a singer for Queen.

Both Lambert and Carlile are gay. Carlile’s hauntingly beautiful song, ‘The Joke’ encourages people to stay true to themselves, even if others don’t understand them. Its opening lyrics are:

You’re feeling nervous, aren’t you, boy?

With your quiet voice and impeccable style

Don’t ever let them steal your joy

And your gentle ways

To keep ’em from running wild

They can kick dirt in your face

Dress you down, and tell you that your place

Is in the middle, when they hate the way you shine

Carlile was among those to comment on Lambert’s post, praising his rendition: “I love hearing you sing this Adam! ❤️ 🏳️‍🌈” she said.