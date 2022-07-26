beach babe

Andrew Garfield has us craving the sea spray in new sun-soaked beach pics

By

If Andrew Garfield needs a lifeguard on his beach vacay, we volunteer!

Paps caught up with the world’s most zealous ally earlier this week to find him splashing around with a few friends off the coast of Ischia in Southern Italy.

Related: ‘tick…tick…BOOM!’ star Andrew Garfield reveals the one dream he hasn’t achieved yet

Andrew announced an indefinite acting break a couple months back and seems to be enjoying himself — that said, he was just cast as Richard Branson for a Universal project, so this time off might be coming to a close.

Thankfully, we’re getting to enjoy his break while it lasts!

Check out the flood of new pics currently splashed across Twitter:

Andrew’s little backflip off Vito Schnabel just further solidifies the theory that he will always find a way to make physical contact with whatever men he’s around — as he should, of course.

Related: About that time Andrew Garfield couldn’t stop staring at his co-stars’ crotches

The pics of those two playing in the surf brings to mind the most iconic tweet ever made about the Under the Banner of Heaven star, one that still rings true to this day: