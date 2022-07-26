Andrew Garfield has us craving the sea spray in new sun-soaked beach pics

If Andrew Garfield needs a lifeguard on his beach vacay, we volunteer!

Paps caught up with the world’s most zealous ally earlier this week to find him splashing around with a few friends off the coast of Ischia in Southern Italy.

Andrew announced an indefinite acting break a couple months back and seems to be enjoying himself — that said, he was just cast as Richard Branson for a Universal project, so this time off might be coming to a close.

Thankfully, we’re getting to enjoy his break while it lasts!

Check out the flood of new pics currently splashed across Twitter:

NEW: Andrew Garfield enjoying the summer holiday in Ischia, Italy. pic.twitter.com/jHrsS2PllI — Andrew Garfield Photos (@agarfieldphotos) July 25, 2022

Andrew Garfield blessed us so much in Italy pic.twitter.com/sjoF8wwPTX — andrew emmy nominee (@dailyyandrew) July 25, 2022

📸: Andrew Garfield and Vito Schnabel in Ischia, Italy. pic.twitter.com/nKGsblwh7J — Andrew Garfield Photos (@agarfieldphotos) July 25, 2022

oh to be swimming with andrew garfield in italy pic.twitter.com/scqXr0VBSz — sam✰⁷ JEN DAY (@samsgarfield) July 25, 2022

Andrew Garfield is a dream pic.twitter.com/oEC8anFwhi — andrew emmy nominee (@dailyyandrew) July 26, 2022

Andrew Garfield backflipping in water on the beach was next level. Men, take notes. pic.twitter.com/V0Oq2iYR3m — andy (@ohgarfeels) July 26, 2022

The universe knew I felt sick today and gave me new Andrew Garfield beach content. God is real! pic.twitter.com/2O6O68xaSG — Sophie Becker (@SophieXylia) July 25, 2022

📸| Más imágenes de las vacaciones de Andrew Garfield en Italia. pic.twitter.com/qsiFyw6k9F — Andrew Garfield LATAM (@AndrewLatamUp) July 26, 2022

this is such an andrew garfield thing to do pic.twitter.com/b8F6j0gAYb — sam✰⁷ JEN DAY (@samsgarfield) July 25, 2022

Great pics of Andrew Garfield on vacation with The Talented Mr. Schnabel https://t.co/qWYVQI07gI pic.twitter.com/0hC3bw29so — Queen Leigh (@JBFletcher88) July 26, 2022

Andrew’s little backflip off Vito Schnabel just further solidifies the theory that he will always find a way to make physical contact with whatever men he’s around — as he should, of course.

The pics of those two playing in the surf brings to mind the most iconic tweet ever made about the Under the Banner of Heaven star, one that still rings true to this day: