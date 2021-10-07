tough times

Another craptastic day for the homophobes at Hobby Lobby

By

Discount craft supply retailer Hobby Lobby has been having a rough time as of late.

Last month, it had to forfeit the illegally acquired Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, a 3,500 year-old clay tablet that was looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago. The evangelical company purchased the artifact at an auction for $16.7 million and proudly displayed it in the CEO’s personal Museum of the Bible located in Washington, D.C. before being ordered by the court to return it to its rightful owner.

So that was embarrassing.

Then this morning, another embarrassing thing happened. The company has been trending all morning on Twitter after an LGBTQ user named @JayEllisAgain posed the question: “Name a company that you will never support.”

So far, the tweet has gotten thousands of responses, retweets, and shares, with Hobby Lobby making the top of many people’s lists, along with–surprise!–antigay fast food chain Chick-fil-A…

It’s truly heartwarming to see so many people refusing to do business with corporations that actively work against LGBTQ equality by giving money to antigay hate groups and homophobic politicians and SuperPACs.

This then inspired people to start sharing all the weird sh*t they’ve seen on the shelves at Hobby Lobby.

Check it out…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.