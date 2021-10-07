Another craptastic day for the homophobes at Hobby Lobby

Discount craft supply retailer Hobby Lobby has been having a rough time as of late.

Last month, it had to forfeit the illegally acquired Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, a 3,500 year-old clay tablet that was looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago. The evangelical company purchased the artifact at an auction for $16.7 million and proudly displayed it in the CEO’s personal Museum of the Bible located in Washington, D.C. before being ordered by the court to return it to its rightful owner.

So that was embarrassing.

Then this morning, another embarrassing thing happened. The company has been trending all morning on Twitter after an LGBTQ user named @JayEllisAgain posed the question: “Name a company that you will never support.”

Name a company that you will never support. — Jay Ellis ??????????? (@JayEllisAgain) October 7, 2021

So far, the tweet has gotten thousands of responses, retweets, and shares, with Hobby Lobby making the top of many people’s lists, along with–surprise!–antigay fast food chain Chick-fil-A…

It’s truly heartwarming to see so many people refusing to do business with corporations that actively work against LGBTQ equality by giving money to antigay hate groups and homophobic politicians and SuperPACs.

This then inspired people to start sharing all the weird sh*t they’ve seen on the shelves at Hobby Lobby.

Check it out…

I would never, ever shop at Hobby Lobby … but … do they sell these anywhere else or are they an edgy Hobby Lobby exclusive? pic.twitter.com/OwRND77srL — Eugene V. Belitsky (@Jhenya_Belitsky) October 7, 2021

Hobby Lobby, the made in China capital of the world. pic.twitter.com/2jf0v6zUce — AlohaMama (@AlohaMama818) October 7, 2021

Hobby Lobby is unbearably heterosexual pic.twitter.com/TO5USlBzQO — Linguini from the Gaygency™️ (@pkgayauthor) October 6, 2021

"hobby lobby" The pride of the evangelicals. We are not talking about Christians here, do not confuse the two.

The hobby lobby uses Christianity as a sales pitch. If you don't believe me try something new. pic.twitter.com/NtjJ5gQOY0 — Mannaggia ! (@punteggio1) October 7, 2021

Even if I didn't disagree with their "Christian values," I still wouldn't shop at Hobby Lobby. pic.twitter.com/PTfmG8VuUU — Jen (@JenTusch) October 7, 2021

Went into hobby lobby today. …couldn’t help myself #resist pic.twitter.com/yCQ8FvAGHe — Debra Gaskill (@DebraGaskill) October 6, 2021

When God trolls Hobby Lobby pic.twitter.com/uczsFkNRJC — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) October 6, 2021

