Another very creepy tweet from Matt Gaetz has everyone hiding their daughters

Just in case anyone forgot, Matt Gaetz took a moment this week to remind everyone about his creepy obsession with teenage girls.

On Tuesday, the antigay lawmaker tweeted, “#FreeBritneyNOW” along with an article published by Variety about the latest development in the former teen pop idol’s legal troubles.

Prior to the teen sex/prostitution scandal he’s currently wrapped up in, Gaetz made it his personal mission to help Spears escape her court-ordered conservatorship after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

He talked about her during interviews with Fox News, Newsmax, and TMZ, and tweeted incessantly about her for over a month. He also repeatedly called on Rep. Jerry Nadler to allow a hearing on conservatorship and guardian abuse. And he attacked her father, Jamie Spears, for being a “grifter” and an “abuser.”

As a “Millennial and a huge Britney Spears fan,” @RepMattGaetz is among the group of lawmakers who want to help ‘Free Britney.’ @seanspicer @LyndsayMKeith https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/ozIym0wOQA — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 10, 2021

Now, most people would agree that tweeting about someone who dressed up as a sexy school girl when she was 17 is probably not the best way to make people forget that you yourself are under investigation for allegedly raping a 17-year-old school girl. Then again, most people aren’t like Matt Gaetz.

And now, the responses…

I doubt she still has the schoolgirl costume pic.twitter.com/pFOtCq7r4g — kat (@kathylandb2) April 28, 2021

Just a reminder she’s over 18 now…. — Raiders Fan (@rcarden99) April 27, 2021

Matt Gaetz is attracted to women who are still looked after by their fathers. — Colorado Dispensary Loiterer (@32bellyoption) April 27, 2021

THIS MAKES YOU EVEN CREEPIER — Vincent (@prestoncvincent) April 28, 2021

Matt Gaetz laser focused on the important things! — ⭐️ Merrily vaccinated! ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) April 28, 2021

FREE NESTOR NOW! — TheOneAndOnlyRichie ️‍ (@The1OnlyRichie) April 27, 2021

Dude she’s like 23 years too old for you. — Inspector Gadget (@BrentDa49382602) April 27, 2021

She’s been trafficked enough Matt stay out of it — Partyglouberman (@partyglouberman) April 27, 2021

You’re really reaching in desperation for anything to avoid the fact that you are under investigation for paying for sex with an underage girl. — Roastmaster General (@TempleOfJames) April 28, 2021

Maybe stop using Venmo for your “minor” purchases. Drinking doesn’t help… pic.twitter.com/S8MU4zqF0s — Liz Johns (@josh_icloud) April 27, 2021

She’s not the same young girl you remember from Mickie Mouse Club. — cmichael (@cmsdual90) April 27, 2021

Desperation is a stinky cologne — Scooby (@Scoobyinspace) April 27, 2021

Matt, she isn’t a teenager anymore. Move on. — (@DevilWearsMAGA) April 27, 2021

CDC Says Americans Should Still Practice Distancing From Matt Gaetz — Daniel J. Ferrārius (@DannyJHerrera3) April 27, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.