Another very creepy tweet from Matt Gaetz has everyone hiding their daughters

Just in case anyone forgot, Matt Gaetz took a moment this week to remind everyone about his creepy obsession with teenage girls.

On Tuesday, the antigay lawmaker tweeted, “#FreeBritneyNOW” along with an article published by Variety about the latest development in the former teen pop idol’s legal troubles.

Prior to the teen sex/prostitution scandal he’s currently wrapped up in, Gaetz made it his personal mission to help Spears escape her court-ordered conservatorship after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

He talked about her during interviews with Fox News, Newsmax, and TMZ, and tweeted incessantly about her for over a month. He also repeatedly called on Rep. Jerry Nadler to allow a hearing on conservatorship and guardian abuse. And he attacked her father, Jamie Spears, for being a “grifter” and an “abuser.”

Now, most people would agree that tweeting about someone who dressed up as a sexy school girl when she was 17 is probably not the best way to make people forget that you yourself are under investigation for allegedly raping a 17-year-old school girl. Then again, most people aren’t like Matt Gaetz.

And now, the responses…

