Another super embarrassing tweet by Lauren Boebert spectacularly backfires

It seems like every couple of hours, newly-elected high school dropout Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado makes an ass of herself on Twitter.

When she’s not spewing transphobic garbage about women’s sports, she’s mocking gender inclusivity, whining about cancel culture, bitching about plant-based burgers, or grieving the loss of Myspace.

On Monday, Boebert took things to a whole new level when she tweeted, “It’s March 1, 2021 and most of us still have no idea who is actually running the Biden White House.”

It’s March 1, 2021 and most of us still have no idea who is actually running the Biden White House. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 1, 2021

It’s unclear who Boebert was referring to when she said “most of us.” Nor is it clear what caused her to question the White House leadership. But it’s certainly alarming that a member of Congress doesn’t know what’s going on around her or who’s in charge of the government.

Folx on Twitter were more than happy to clear up the confusion for her…

Here’s a hint, it’s in the descriptor:” The BIDEN White House.” — W.J.Wylie3 it was an attempted coup not a riot (@BillWylie3rd) March 1, 2021

it’s March 1, 2021 and Lauren Boebert, an elected member of the US House of Representatives, has no idea how a bill becomes a law — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 1, 2021

It’s March 1 and we still have no idea what purpose you serve in Congress. — Dave Jurkiewicz (@DaveJ120) March 1, 2021

Poodle, that’s why we tell kids to stay in school Bless your heart, we actually do know who is actually “running the Biden White House” pic.twitter.com/Ubgh4dd4MZ — Melissa Gill, MSW (@MelissaGill999) March 1, 2021

Honey, that is just one of a million things about which you “have no idea”… — Hugh G Merriman MD (@merriman_md) March 1, 2021

most of us = most of total dimwits — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 1, 2021

In case you haven’t noticed, President Biden doesn’t micromanage. Please feel free to contact anyone in the picture if you get lost. pic.twitter.com/bC58exd8pn — Doc “Sarcasm” Benett 😜 (@SaltLifeGA) March 1, 2021

It’s March 1, 2021 and Lauren Boebert still has no idea about the contents of the Constitution. — Taryn T, Duchess of the Blue Sea 🌊 (@Talyn777) March 1, 2021

You called it the Biden White House. There is a clue in there. — Dave Strachan (@strach17) March 1, 2021

Reminder : Rep Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO-3) husband was arrested for showing his penis to minors in public. She herself has been arrested four times, and may have given tours of the Capitol to terrorists that later attacked Congress. This is what we are dealing with — Unstable_Genius (@UnstableGeniu14) March 1, 2021

It’s March 1, 2021 and nobody has any idea how Boebert hasn’t drowned by looking up when it rains. — Bit o’the ol hyperbole (@Uncommonfowl) March 1, 2021

President @JoeBiden is the head of our nation’s executive branch.@WHCOS Klain is the Chief of Staff.@VP Harris is the Vice President. it is quite a shame that you aren’t educated. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) March 1, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.