Another super embarrassing tweet by Lauren Boebert spectacularly backfires

It seems like every couple of hours, newly-elected high school dropout Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado makes an ass of herself on Twitter.

When she’s not spewing transphobic garbage about women’s sports, she’s mocking gender inclusivity, whining about cancel culture, bitching about plant-based burgers, or grieving the loss of Myspace.

On Monday, Boebert took things to a whole new level when she tweeted, “It’s March 1, 2021 and most of us still have no idea who is actually running the Biden White House.”

It’s unclear who Boebert was referring to when she said “most of us.” Nor is it clear what caused her to question the White House leadership. But it’s certainly alarming that a member of Congress doesn’t know what’s going on around her or who’s in charge of the government.

Folx on Twitter were more than happy to clear up the confusion for her…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.