Antoni Porowski, Jwan Yosef & Chris Appleton had a bachelor beach body showdown & we all win

Breaking up is no day at the beach, but you wouldn’t know it by the looks of sun-drenched physiques of some newly single celebrity gays.

Over the weekend, heartache made way for thirst as Antoni Porowski, Jwan Yosef and Chris Appleton all stripped down to their swimsuits and bronzed their enviable forms during individual beach outings around the world.

Decked out in sunglasses and designer board shorts, the trio put on quite a display as they vied for the title of most eligible gay bachelor in Hollywood.

Jwan Yosef

In July, Yosef and pop superstar Ricky Martin disclosed they were divorcing after six years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple share two children and reached a divorce settlement in August.

While its unclear if the Swedish-Syrian artist has changed up his workout regimen, the 39-year-old flexed his biceps and displayed his six-pack while dipping his toes in the ocean on Sunday.

credit: Instagram (@jwanyosef)

Yosef shared the snaps on his Instagram Story without commentary.

Although he has maintained a low profile since divorcing the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, he did partake in a sizzling editorial spilling out of a pair of denim short shorts for BUTT magazine in September.

He’s clearly leaning into his body of work!

Antoni Porowski

In November, Porowski and his fiancé Kevin Harrington called off their engagement after being together for more than four years.

The break-up was disclosed as Porowski jetted off to film his new National Geographic series No Taste Like Home.

While filming an episode in Senegal, the 39-year-old found time to cool off in the waters off the African coast and simultaneously raised temperatures via the sight of his soaking wet bulging biceps, pecs and shoulders on Sunday.

credit: Instagram (@antoni)

Porowski shared a couple of the shirtless beach snaps on his Instagram Story with the French caption: “Merci Senegal. Je repars le coeur plein.” Which translates in English to: “Thank you Senegal. I leave with a full heart.”

Yes, thank you Senegal and thank you, Antoni!

Chris Appleton

Following a whirlwind six-month marriage, Appleton filed for divorce from White Lotus actor Lukas Gage in November and also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the break-up.

Amid the sudden end of their romance, the celebrity stylist retreated to the buzz of Art Basel weekend in Miami as he tanned his hairless musculature in South Beach on Sunday.

The 40-year-old was spotted laying out, riding a bike, and going for a swim with a female pal.

Celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton bared his ripped body at the beach in Miami amid his divorce from actor Lukas Gage



Click ??for all the hot photoshttps://t.co/KbuGkDn9dn — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 11, 2023

While there are reports that the split is “not amicable,” neither Gage nor Appleton have released any sort of statement about the allegedly contentious divorce situation. However, Gage did crack a joke about their brief marriage at an event in Hollywood.

At the moment, Appleton is letting his anatomy do all the talking.

So who is the most eligible buff gay bachelor in Hollywood? Why chose when you can have a ménage à trois of winners?

Your move, Ricky, Kevin and Lukas!