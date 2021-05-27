Brian Sims can’t resist a bear in a crop top

This just in: Rep. Brian Sims loves bears. Or rather, one bear in particular. His dog named Bear. Who is also a model for his campaign store.

“I WAS WRONG,” Sims tweeted this morning. “I recently expressed misgivings about pets in clothes, and I was wrong. Clearly Bears in crop tops are the Moment!”

The tweet included a photo of his Bear wearing one of Sims’ campaign t-shirts.

I WAS WRONG: I recently expressed misgivings about pets in clothes, and I was wrong. Clearly Bears in crop tops are the Moment! #Sims4Pa Sizes XS to 5XL??https://t.co/d0JAvZTOWz pic.twitter.com/5m8Vlp4VaY — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 27, 2021

The 42-year-old lawmaker is currently running to be Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. He first announced his candidacy back in February and has attracted a lot of enthusiasm.

Bear obviously helps drum up some of that excitement. As does Sims’ campaign swag, which is suuuuuper queer.

Like this t-shirt about gender neutral pronouns…

Or this one about trans excellence…

Then, of course, there’s the pink and white Brian Sims muscle shirt…

Honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less from Sims!

Now, scroll down for more pics of Brian and Bear…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.