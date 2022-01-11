Caitlyn Jenner retweets transphobic tweet aimed at trans athletes

Caitlyn Jenner has retweeted a transphobic tweet that attacks two trans athletes.

The original tweet came from Brad Parscale, former Donald Trump campaign manager in 2020. It shared a story about an athlete—who is in the process of transitioning from female to male—beating a trans woman in a swimming race.

The athletes in question are trans woman Lia Thomas of Penn University, who has made headlines in recent weeks for winning several women’s races, and Izzi Henig of Yale. Henig is in the process of transitioning from female to male. Although he has had top surgery, he has not started taking testosterone yet. As such, Henig can continue to compete in the women’s races.

During this particular Ivy League meet at Penn, Thomas won the 200-meter and 500-meter race. However, she placed sixth in the 100m freestyle, being beaten by five other competitors, including Henig.

Henig also beat Thomas in the 400m freestyle.

Parscale’s stated in his tweet, “Let’s just be honest. This is an unqualified man losing to another unqualified man. Biological boys have no business in female sports.”

Jenner retweeted Parscale’s tweet.

Jenner famously made her name in the 1970s as an Olympic athlete. She revealed she is transgender in 2015. She has continued with some sporting activities since that time. This includes competing in a women’s golf tournament in 2016.

One would think that she might have some sympathy for other trans athletes. However, in her bid to become Governor of California last year, Jenner revealed views on trans school athletes in line with many in the GOP.

Asked about the issue by TMZ last May, Jenner said, “This is a question of fairness, that’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school.

“It just isn’t fair and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

Jenner later shared the TMZ article with her followers, reiterating her viewpoint.

She was later asked again on Fox about her position, and said, if elected, she would set up a commission to look at the issue of who should and shouldn’t be competing in what races.

“What I would do as governor, I would put together a commission. And trans women, who are truly trans, who at a very young age, you know, started proper medical treatment, they’ve grown up as girls, of course, they should be able to compete in girls’ sports.”

Jenner’s campaign to become Governor of California hit the skids when the state voted to keep Governor Gavin Newsom in place in a recall election. Jenner received 1.1% of the vote.

