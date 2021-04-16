Do you recognize this beloved, gay actor?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)



Actor Leslie Jordan has delighted fans with an adorable throwback Thursday pic of himself from High School.

Inspired by the singer Chris Stapleton posting some throwback photos from his own youth, Jordan, 65, shared a photo from his school days.

Among those to comment was actor Justin Long, who said the young Jordan reminded him of Dustin Hoffman’s character in the movie, The Graduate (“Very Benjamin Braddock … ‘Mister Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me’.”)

Singer Brandi Carlile called him a “Cutie pie” while Sharon Osbourne simply said “😍 Omg”.

Jordan was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He has spoken before about having a tough time in childhood being raised as a Southern Baptist.

He relocated to Los Angeles in 1982 and has found fame with a string of TV and film appearances, including Will & Grace and several seasons of American Horror Story. Jordan grew a huge Instagram following last year of over 5.6million after he started posting hilarious videos of himself in lockdown with his mother back home in Tennessee.

