Capitol rioter begs Trump to pay his legal fees: “This all happened because of you”

Authorities have arrested another person involved with the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol in DC.

Zvonimir Joseph Jurlina was arrested in Austin, Texas, on Monday. He has his own YouTube channel, called Zykotik, which has 1.5k subscribers.

Jurlina posted a 12-part video series of himself to YouTube, live-streamed during the events of January 6.

Prosecutors allege that he was part of a crowd that stormed a media area at around 5pm on January 6. The media had to flee, leaving behind most of their equipment, which was subsequently trashed or stolen.

Although the Zykotik videos of the day have been removed, copies of them have been posted to other parts of YouTube. In one, Jurlina says whilst at the media stage, “Yo, I guess we should loot now, right? This is pretty expensive equipment. I’m thinking maybe I should just grab it up and then go to a pawn shop.”

He is later seen holding a microphone with the logo of a German TV company.

“This is reporter Zykotik coming to you live. We are, haha. This is the real news media network. We have taken over. This is (expletive) America first. This is how we do it.” He also appears to kick equipment.

According to his affidavit, when another person tells him he got a camera, Jurlina said, “Oh, he got a camera? The whole thing? That was probably the guy I told … I was like, ‘Yo… we should just take this. This is pretty expensive (expletive).’ I bet you that dude was like, ‘Yeah.’ That was like… how much do you think? Maybe like (expletive) $5,000 or something.”

The FBI posted images of the media stage assault and asked for the public to help identify individuals. Jurlina has been charged with destroying property in a special jurisdiction and aiding and abetting, as well as committing an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

Despite deleting his videos from the YouTube Zykotik channel, Jurlina continues to regularly live-stream himself. Yesterday, a Twitter user reposted a clip of Jurlina commenting on his arrest. Reuters reporter Jan Wolfe said the clip was filmed straight after Jurlina left the courthouse after his initial hearing.

“Donald Trump, please pay for my legal fees because this all happened because of you okay, how bout that?”

Jurlina says, “I am a political prisoner. I’ve got to go home now. After today, I have to go right home. I can’t get into any trouble. I can’t do nothing bad. I can’t do no drugs. No drinking to excess. I can’t get into altercations with people. So I’m a real American patriot. I would like to say, Donald Trump, please pay for my legal fees because this all happened because of you. OK? And I did nothing wrong.”

Most people on Twitter collectively shook their heads and rolled their eyes.

So far, more than 500 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection on January 6. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement last week that many of the arrests were due to tip-offs from the public: “To date, we have received more than 200,000 digital tips.”

Donald Trump has consistently denied any responsibility for what happened on January 6. The rioting began following a 70-minute address the then-President gave to a ‘Save America’ rally on the National Mall, in which he again refused to concede defeat in last November’s election.

