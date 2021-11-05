In case anyone forgot, OnlyFans model Jacob Wohl reminds everyone why he’s trash

Even though nobody asked, amateur conspiracy theorist/smear campaigner/OnlyFans model Jacob Wohl took a moment this week to share his firmly held beliefs on Jewish people celebrating Christmas.

Related: Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly hired OnlyFans star Jacob Wohl for $25,000 last month

The 23-year-old, who is currently staring at a $5 million fine from the Federal Communications Commission over an alleged illegal robocalling scheme, took to Gab, the right-wing version of Twitter, to say Jewish people should decorate their homes for Christmas to help with “assimilation.”

“I firmly believe that every Jew in America should decorate their home with Christmas lights,” Wohl wrote. “It’s called assimilation. America is a Christian country.”

Related: OnlyFans star Jacob Wohl just got some very crappy news

In addition to be deeply anti semitic, Wohl’s remarks are ironic since Gab is supposed to be a space for people who have been banned from other social media sites to freely express themselves. Using it to tell a group of people to “assimilate” is literally the diametric opposite of what the platform was created for. Adding yet another layer of irony to the irony, of course, is the fact that Jesus was a Jew.

Though he’s banned on Twitter, a screenshot of Wohl’s Gab post has been making the rounds over there. Here’s what folx are saying…

I believe assholes like Jacob Wohl should stop being assholes and assimilate with non-assholes. pic.twitter.com/HbddVa5Lix — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) November 5, 2021

I firmly believe Jacob Wohl is a collection of despicable. feted, rancid thoughts and ideas congealed into vaguely humanoid form. — Vis Viva (@Vis_Viva) November 5, 2021

Jacob Wohl needs to celebrate Christmas in prison. https://t.co/F9Og5HKdzr — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) November 5, 2021

Actually, when you think about it, Jacob Wohl equating Christmas lights with Christianity is a pretty good analogy for how the Republican party gained the reputation it has today. All of the symbols…none of the values. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) November 5, 2021

How about I light Jacob Wohl on fire and set him atop my Hannukah bush for holiday decoration https://t.co/99q4ChS37e — lo ? (@Lauren_M_Wagner) November 5, 2021

Jacob Wohl is the brain damaged version of Roger Stone — Donny Lowrider (@Tehdon) November 5, 2021

With all the attention on Kyle Rittenhouse and the Charlottseville Nazis, Jacob Wohl wants to remind everyone he's still a cancer on society, too. https://t.co/1kBeFv4Bct — One Million Dons (@don_hamel) November 5, 2021

Why is Jacob Wohl still walking around free? Shouldn’t he be in prison? — All Out Of Bubblegum (@BubblegumOut) November 5, 2021

Jacob Wohl thinking your Christianity is shown best by a string of gaudy lights you buy at Target tells you the profound depths of his faith. pic.twitter.com/NtQlwtdqZB — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 5, 2021

Over the years, Wohl, who launched an OnlyFans page in 2020, has led several failed attempts at discrediting Democrats, including a 2019 Medium article falsely accusing Pete Buttigieg of sexual assault.

Related: Sexual assault allegations against Pete Buttigieg revealed to be amateurish political hit-job

Last August, the FCC slapped him and his buddy, right-wing operative Jack Burkman, with a $5.1 million proposed fine for allegedly targeting Black Americans in a robocalling plot to suppress 2020 voter turnout and help get Donald Trump reelected. Wohl has said he’s “never done any robocalls” and is “categorically uninvolved” in any artful scheming.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore