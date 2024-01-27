Casey DeSantis’ grift exposed, Trump’s Tan Mom scandal & Lindsey Graham’s not-so secret behavior

While voting in the 2024 Queerties and Fran Drescher’s gay buff ex-husband took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
DON’T SAY FLY COMMERCIAL: Casey DeSantis just got busted for her despicable behavior & it soars to new heights. [Read all about it on Queerty]
BURNING UP: MAGA loon Marjorie Taylor Greene has a new conspiracy theory about Democrats and somehow it involves Madonna. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
DRAG HIM: The disgraced ex-president got viciously mocked for terrible makeup job that made him look like “a dirty old shoe” and Tan Mom. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
SOS: Melania is still missing from her husband’s presidential campaign and it’s getting even more humiliating for him. [Read all about it on Queerty]
MARRYING MAN: Anti-LGBTQ+ GOP Senator Tim Scott’s relationship status continues to be the butt of jokes on both sides. [Read all about it on Queerty]
GOP WIG SNATCH: Nikki Haley gave the one-term, twice-impeached, four time indicted ex-president a taste of his own medicine as she brutally mocked his recent brain meltdowns.
THE CHOICE IS YOURS: Democrats make abortion rights their election-year battle cry while honoring Roe anniversary. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
OUT IT COMES: A new book threatens to expose anti-LGBTQ+ Senator Lindsey Graham’s worst kept secret. [Read all about it on Queerty]
TRUTH HURTS: President Joe Biden continues to make MAGA heads explode and it’s a beautiful thing.
