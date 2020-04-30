Celebrity Daily Dose: The men of ‘Hollywood’ share their binging habits

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

Jeremy Pope, Jim Parsons and Jake Picking have a show to promote.

The handsome threesome all play leading roles in the new Ryan Murphy/Netflix series Hollywood. The series imagines the Golden Age of Hollywood as it should have been: a place where the dreams of aspiring artists can come true, and where gender, race and sexuality are not barriers to overcome.

Of course, like the rest of the world, all three actors have locked themselves away to avoid COVID-19. While chatting about the new show, we managed to wrest their favorite bingable titles to share with the world.

“I just got into Little Fires Everywhere,” says Pope.

“I just watched episode two of Succession,” Parsons says.

“I’ve never seen The Sopranos,” Picking adds. “I just started the first season.”

The Sopranos streams on Amazon, Hulu, HBO Go, YouTube and iTunes.

Succession streams on Amazon, Hulu, HBO Go, YouTube and VUDU.

Little Fires Everywhere streams on Hulu.