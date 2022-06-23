Chasten slams Boebert for criticizing Pete Buttigieg’s parenting

Chasten Buttigieg has had enough of Rep. Lauren Boebert. Over the weekend, the Colorado lawmaker issued a Father’s Day tweet in honor of American dads.

“The role of the father is absolutely fundamental to the family and to society as a whole,” she said, “On this Father’s Day, I want to send out a shoutout of gratitude to all the dads across America!”

Chasten, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, thought it a good time to remind Boebert of how she’d mocked Pete’s parenting skills when they became new dads.

He re-posted her tweet and responded, “Our two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children’s hospital when you attacked my husband for being with his family. I watched him take calls and Zooms from our hospital room all day, managing crisis after crisis while our son’s heart monitor beeped in the background.”

Our two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children’s hospital when you attacked my husband for being with his family. I watched him take calls and Zooms from our hospital room all day, managing crisis after crisis while our son’s heart monitor beeped in the background. pic.twitter.com/zRkLiAANgV — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 22, 2022

Chasten and Pete became dads to twins via adoption in early September. A couple of months later, on Halloween, it emerged that their son, Gus had needed to stay in hospital overnight because of health concerns.

Around the same time, Boebert posted a video in which she lambasted Buttigieg for taking paternity leave, joking that he was trying to learn how to “chest feed” his kids.

“The guy was not working! Because why? He was trying to figure out how to chest feed,” she said.

Clearly, Chasten has not forgotten that criticism.

Besides her Father’s day tweet, Boebert also made headlines earlier this week when it emerged she had written a letter to Pete Buttigieg asking him to consider awarding funding to a bridge project in her home state.

In March, Boebert voted against Joe Biden’s Infrastructure bill, describing it as “garbage”. Three months later, she’s now writing to Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary asking if some of the $1.2trillion of funding can go to her state. Many were quick to point out the hypocrisy.

Chasten’s tweet has had over 180k likes at the time of writing.

Here are a few of the responses.

My God what a horrible woman she is. Gratitude for your husband happy your baby is doing ok now. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 22, 2022

Lauren jumped out of a moving ATV she was drinking and driving and left her son, sister-in-law and dog inside, she has no room to talk about anyone’s parenting skills. — HoosierHippie☮️🕊️💙🔆♻️🌍♉🛶 (@INCannabis420) June 22, 2022

Please don’t mistake Lauren Boebert for a genuine Christian or even a decent person. She has proven time and time again that she is neither. I’m sorry you had to experience such nonsense. — Mur (@useyerbeano) June 22, 2022

it must have been awful to watch your baby go through that while the other side was attacking pete for being a good dad but thank god this little angel is healthy and happy rn😊 pete is a hard working man who cares about his family and country, i can’t say the same about lauren pic.twitter.com/UtaNzHY3zS — sunflower ✨ (@womanhesla) June 22, 2022

Chasten, having just spent a month watching a dear friend on a vent, I cannot imagine the agony you and the Secretary must have been undergoing. I hope all is well with you and your beloved children and husband. — Sheila P 🌻🇺🇦🌻 Democracy and Truth Matter (@smp0312) June 22, 2022

I am grateful your son is okay. God bless. Ignore her she is a hateful, emotionally unhealthy, soulless monster. https://t.co/AAymNChIPs — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) June 23, 2022

Chasten marked his first Father’s Day as a dad with a posting to Instagram on the weekend. He said, “There’s something about fatherhood you just can’t understand until it happens to you. I never knew how challenging and rewarding it would be, but I’ve come to learn that even though each day feels as if your heart lives on the outside of your chest, the most beautiful and indescribable moments happen somewhere between totally in love and absolutely terrified.”