Christian Walker posts “the truth” about dad Herschel following election defeat

GOP candidate Herschel Walker has lost his Senatorial election in Georgia. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock retained the seat, taking 51.4% of the vote (with 98% of votes counted).
At the time of writing, Herschel Walker had yet to concede. However, someone with plenty to say is his son, Christian.
Christian, who is same-sex attracted (he asks that people don’t call him “gay”), was an early supporter of his dad’s election campaign. However, that all changed when stories about Herschel’s past began to emerge, including the existence of kids he’s not previously publicly acknowledged. Christian also objected to his father’s push to portray himself as a righteous, God-fearing family man.
Related: Christian Walker turns on dad Herschel in spectacular fashion
After taking to Twitter a few weeks ago to detail his father’s abusive behavior toward his mom and him when younger, Christian has largely refrained from commenting on his dad. That all changed last night when it became clear Herschel’s bid for office had failed.
Begging Herschel Walker not to run
“The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run,” Christian tweeted. “Everyone with a brain begged him: ‘PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS.’
“We got the middle finger. He ran,” he continued.
“Republicans, we say we don’t play “identity politics” and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won,” argued Christian.
Republicans, we say we don’t play “identity politics” and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won.
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 7, 2022
And there was plenty more.
Don’t compare Warnock running over his wife’s foot to my father holding guns and knives to my mothers throat, threatening to kill his therapist, her, and one of his adultresses in a therapy session, and telling my mom and I he was going to beat our asses. Get off my page.
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 7, 2022
I was called a backstabber after getting angry and blowing up from watching my dad lie for 18 months straight… But he’s not a backstabber for leaving his 2 minor children he kept secret to grow up without a dad as he chases more fame and power?
Pathetic. Raise your kids.
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 7, 2022
Christian ended his Twitter rant by praising his mom for staying out of the political car crash that was his dad’s campaign.
She wanted no part of this. Any interview clipped of her was from a 2008 interview she did that my dad wanted her to do.
She married my amazing stepdad and lives a quiet life. I’m so happy she can rest now, and this bull crap is over with.
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 7, 2022
Reaction to Warnock’s win
Warnock’s win means that the Democrats now have a 51-seat majority in the Senate.
LGBTQ advocacy organization Human Rights Campaign was among those to welcome his victory. Its President, Kelley Robinson, said in a statement, “It should not be lost on anyone that Senator Warnock’s political opponents spent millions of dollars attacking him for his support for our community. They have failed. Georgians rejected these reckless attacks tonight.”
Wanda Sykes pondered when Walker might concede.
I bet they asked Herschel Walker if he was ready to make his concession speech, and he said, “Yes, two hot dogs please.”
Congratulations @ReverendWarnock
Thank you GA!🙌🏾
— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) December 7, 2022
Related: Herschel Walker’s son uses Pride Month to remind everyone… he’s not gay
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had urged Georgians to vote for Walker. She was one of the few GOP figures to concede defeat with a comment almost—yikes— measured and magnanimous in tone.
I’d like thank all of the Republican voters in Georgia that turned out to vote to try to get our US Senate seat back.
This loss is not a reflection of our voters, but more a reflection of campaign strategies, messaging, and missteps that didn’t produce victory for Georgia.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 7, 2022
Senators Ted Cruz (Texas) and Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) were among the senior GOP figures to campaign consistently for Walker. Neither has yet responded to his defeat.
22 Comments
CNY1983
lindsey grahams hangover must be epic size today….
RUN LINDSEY RUN!!!!
Kangol2
As abhorrent as I find Christian Walker, everything he says in his tweet thread is correct. Don the Con and the GQP cynically chose Herschel Walker not because he was a qualified, truly conservative candidate, but because Don the Con wanted a Black celebrity admirer to oppose a decent, hardworking Black US Senator, who made history in 2020, 2021 and then again last night. Walker might take up any number of professions, but serving as a US Senator from one of the most populous US states should never have been one of them.
Thankfully a majority of voters in Georgia said enough is enough, gave Warnock an even larger of victory than a month ago, and continued closing the door on the vile, corrupt fascist plague of Trumpism and Don “Tear Up the Constitution” the Con! Congrats, Rev. Senator Warnock!
LumpyPillows
Bingo.
abfab
Let’s see……CW now has so many career options that will open up for him now that daddy dumb dumb is out of the way, but I can’t think of a single one. Bye bye to both of you PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!
RIGay
Spot on!
Pier
The GOP groomed him to be useful when he was needed then dumped him. LOLOLOLOLOLOL
abfab
Did you notice all the bleach blonde bimbos running for the exits when they found out the sacrificial lamb did not win?
dougie
Who in the world cares what this self-absorbed little prick has to say? Just STHU, Christian!
Creamsicle
It would be nice if this experience has shown him that no matter how much loyalty he has for conservatism, they will never value his experiences and trauma over a senate seat. Maybe he’ll stop twisting himself into knots to appease his oppressors, but that’s his business because I don’t follow him or his terrible opinions and content.
But let’s take a beat and consider how much of the vote Walker did get despite clearly and proudly displaying symptoms of Chronic Traumatic Encephalitis in his public speaking appearances. The tribalism is terrifying if so many people are willing to vote for someone so thoroughly unqualified to be a legislator!
Boo Radley
So, am I supposed to believe this self-loathing drama queen had some sort of epiphany and has turned over a new leaf? Too little, too late. I can only hope he is going to be written out of daddy’s will. That would be poetic justice.
radiooutmike
No.
But you could have a little empathy for the abhorrent little drama queen, knowing now who Herschel really is. You get some context for why Christian is the way he is.
abfab
I’m breaking out the violins……
Daddy’s will? What on earth would there be in Daddy’s will?
Terrycloth
@ abfab. Hershel will leave his money to the vampires even though the werewolves are circuling
RIGay
So says Christian “Don’t call me GAAAAAAAAAAAAAY!” Walker.
inbama
@RID
He calls himself “same-sex attracted” which makes a reasonable point when ideology-enforcer GLADD has redefined gay to mean “same gender attracted.”
bachy
Thank God, one less noxious, Trump-era dumpster fire in Congress. Congratulations to Rev Warnock, Georgia and the Democratic party!
Let’s hope this brings our flailing, would-be dictator Failure 45 – and the rest of his poisonous crew – one step closer to the exit from the American political stage – and one step closer to a jail cell.
Fahd
Yes, Christian, parents can be embarrassing. Get a life. Stop frittering away your blessings. Competitive Cheerleading didn’t turn out to be your vocation, move on.
Still can’t believe that the Republican party tried to foist such a moron on the people of Georgia and the nation. Choosing the non “very low IQ” candidate shouldn’t have required a run-off.
The know-nothings will continue to fight for control of the nation and the Republican party, I hope it doesn’t tear the Republican party apart [sarcasm].
Inspector 57
But the disheartening truth is that the “very low IQ” candidate was nearly elected. If the Supreme Court hadn’t overturned RvW, he almost certainly would have been. (Thanks for that much, Clarence.)
Republicans have latched onto an incredibly effective strategy: go for the dumb people. It’s as brilliant as it is simple. After all, fully one half of the US population falls on the “below average” side of the IQ bell curve [by definition]. This is a huge target audience that is easily manipulated with lies, pandering, and fearmongering.
It almost worked for them with Walker in Georgia, and it WAS successful in some other important elections. I am not optimistic that the Republican/MAGA/right-wing/hysterical Christian party will be abandoning their focus on a hateful and dishonest campaign targeting the lowest common denominator anytime soon.
Garth
At least the young Walker has the fortitude to speak the truth . Must of got that from his mother’s side of the family !
LMG
While I was overjoyed and breathed a sigh of relief at the outcome (which I saw live), I was still appalled and dismayed by the number of votes that HW did get; and how close this race really was. Is there no bottom to the stupidity and ignorance of Republican voters? Have they no idea what it would have been like to have HW in the Senate along with MTG in the House? Do they care so little for the future of this country?
abfab
Are those rhetorical questions? : )
SDR94103
don’t give him anymore air time. PLEASE