Colton Underwood’s desert sweat, gay cowboys & Nicole Richie’s “Gems”

Meet the openly gay race car driver being sponsored by Grindr, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

The bride set her officiant straight.

@bobbita0 Love a bride who sets the record straight #loveislove ♬ original sound – Bobbita

Joel Kim Booster‘s tweet warmed our hearts.

@queerty

We found an old #JoelKimBooster tweet about MayaRudolph—a full decade before they were co-stars—that gets the ‘SNL’ veteran all choked up. #Loot

? original sound – Queerty*

Barry Brandon turned heads.

@thequeerindigo They love us, they really love us @thedarvishtok @Andrew A. Sylveste #fy #fyp #foryou ♬ Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue

Ian Paget heated up the kitchen.

@ianpaget_

Ian in the Kitchen! ? We’re kicking things off with a bang with delicious homemade chicken nuggets and a mouthwatering shredded honey mustard sauce by @thejosephabell ???? #ianinthekitchen #proteinpacked #protein #cooking #cook

? original sound – Ian Paget

Rosie O’Donnell ran into James Charles.

@theladygang It’s all going down at the Paris Hilton Christmas party 😆🎄🔗 in biooo to hear our full interview with the iconic @realkathygriffin 🎙️🌟 #kathygriffin #jamescharles #jeffreestar #parishilton #rosieodonnell #ladygangpodcast #christmasparty #drama #beautytok #tea #ladygang #keltieknight #jacvanek #beccatobin ♬ original sound – The LadyGang

Taylor Phillips went country.

@taylorjphillips

Giddy up 🤠 we love a themed shoot

♬ BODYGUARD – Beyoncé

RuPaul ate bread.

@rupaulofficial

My relationship with bread

♬ original sound – riley

Colton Underwood showed some skill.

@coltonunderwood

tell me you played football without telling me you played football.

♬ YA YA – Beyoncé

José Rolón dove deep into gendered colors.

@nycgaydad

What do you all think about pink was for boys and blue was for girls ?

♬ original sound – Jose Rolon

Nicole Richie named the Gems.

@nicolerichie Feel the power of the gems, start to cleanse. #gems #nikkifresh #earth ♬ Gems – Nicole Richie

And Noah Kaib addressed the straight men in the room.

@noahkaibmusic Hahahah we worked so hard for those things and now we cant tell who is on our team! #gay ♬ original sound – 🎀
