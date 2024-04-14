Colton Underwood’s desert sweat, gay cowboys & Nicole Richie’s “Gems”

Meet the openly gay race car driver being sponsored by Grindr, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
The bride set her officiant straight.
@bobbita0 Love a bride who sets the record straight #loveislove ♬ original sound – Bobbita
Joel Kim Booster‘s tweet warmed our hearts.
Barry Brandon turned heads.
@thequeerindigo They love us, they really love us @thedarvishtok @Andrew A. Sylveste #fy #fyp #foryou ♬ Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue
Ian Paget heated up the kitchen.
Rosie O’Donnell ran into James Charles.
@theladygang It’s all going down at the Paris Hilton Christmas party 😆🎄🔗 in biooo to hear our full interview with the iconic @realkathygriffin 🎙️🌟 #kathygriffin #jamescharles #jeffreestar #parishilton #rosieodonnell #ladygangpodcast #christmasparty #drama #beautytok #tea #ladygang #keltieknight #jacvanek #beccatobin ♬ original sound – The LadyGang
Taylor Phillips went country.
@taylorjphillips
Giddy up 🤠 we love a themed shoot♬ BODYGUARD – Beyoncé
RuPaul ate bread.
@rupaulofficial
My relationship with bread♬ original sound – riley
Colton Underwood showed some skill.
@coltonunderwood
tell me you played football without telling me you played football.♬ YA YA – Beyoncé
José Rolón dove deep into gendered colors.
@nycgaydad
What do you all think about pink was for boys and blue was for girls ?♬ original sound – Jose Rolon
Nicole Richie named the Gems.
@nicolerichie Feel the power of the gems, start to cleanse. #gems #nikkifresh #earth ♬ Gems – Nicole Richie
And Noah Kaib addressed the straight men in the room.
@noahkaibmusic Hahahah we worked so hard for those things and now we cant tell who is on our team! #gay ♬ original sound – 🎀
One Comment
Rambeaux
Not sure exactly what Colton is doing, but it seems that a simple jog in desert heat will help you lose that weight.