Council once again votes to keep 1996 resolution deeming “gay lifestyle” a “threat” to society

The Greenville County Council in Greenville, South Carolina has voted for a second time to keep a 1996 resolution the declares “gay lifestyle units are directly contrary to state laws.”
The resolution reads, in part:
Lifestyles advocated by the gay community should not be endorsed by government policy makers, because they are incompatible with the standards to which this community subscribes. … Gay lifestyle units are directly contrary to state laws.
The resolution also declares the “gay lifestyle” a threat to “the safety, health and welfare of the community” and an “assault” on “community standards.”
This week, council members were considering a “sunset resolution” that would put a four-year cap on how long a resolution–any resolution–could remain on the books. After four years, resolutions would automatically expire, meaning the 1996 resolution would be stripped from the books.
The sunset resolution was expected to pass 8-3, but two councilmen, Bob Taylor and Joe Dill, switched their votes at the last minute. It needed seven votes to pass and only got six. And so, in Greenville County, South Carolina, the “gay lifestyle” remains “contrary to state laws” until further notice.
Resident Deanna Hampson is overjoyed. Speaking during the public comment section of last night’s meeting, she said she fully supported the 1996 resolution, though she insisted she’s not a homophobe because of it.
“I have cousins, I have nephews, I have friends who have same-sex partners,” Hampson said. “I love them dearly. They’re very kind people. They’re very caring people. And it doesn’t mean, though, that I necessarily agree with their lifestyle, but it’s not about me–it’s about what it says in the Bible.”
Others were not so pleased.
Resident David Poteat said he was ashamed of the council’s decision to keep the resolution.
“I think it’s really a shame that the County Council did not take this opportunity to stand up and say that everyone in Greenville County is equal in the eyes of the county,” Poteat said.
Local gay businessman David Hawkins added, “I’m actually shocked it’s taken this much time and energy to address something that most of the nation, most of the state, has already addressed; that is every single individual in this county is equal.”
Councilman Joe Dill, who cast one of the deciding votes to keep the homophobic resolution intact, says he has no ill will towards LGBTQ people.
“I’m not against them,” he said. “There’s no hatred in my heart for them.”
Related: Councilmembers decide to keep 1996 resolution denouncing homosexuality
16 Comments
Tempus
I find it hard to believe that Hampson has many “friends” that have same-sex partners as while I can having grown up in a religious family & area see her viewpoint to an extent I still don’t think I could be friends with someone who voted to keep such a resolution. Being able to on some level understand why she sees things as she does is one thing but it wouldn’t stop me from being hurt by her actions. I’m sure those LGBT+ relatives she mentioned find her actions painful. I can’t understand how people can vote on something that is clearly homophobic and reply “Oh I’m not homophobic I just don’t agree with their lifestyle.” as that’s…um homophobic. But hey I’m glad to hear that Mr. Dill doesn’t have anything against LGBTQ people…except how he chooses to vote and the fact he apparently thinks their(our) lifestyle is wrong.
Chrisk
It’s the standard “I’m not a racist. I even have a black friend”…. Bullshit.
Chrisk
To be fair they say the same thing about people of color as well in their KKK meetings.
I love how they play the “we don’t hate anyone” (liars). It’s in the babble. Yet the resolution to anyone with any common sense show’s absolute hate.
I’ll bet if you challenged these loony bigots on any of it they’d find some unsavory expletives to call you. Probably throw in a Leviticus verse too. You’d see all that fake love go right out the window in a heartbeat. Lol
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
It’s about “what the Bible says”
The Bible also says if your wife is not a virgin on your wedding night you must kill her. I’m sure that noxious filthy disgusting slut crunt would have been eligible to be killed as soon as the poor sap that married it was able to move aside slabs of fat and the massive amount of cottage cheese from her raging yeast infection to see that was a very well traveled path….
bookworm
Yes, it never ceases to amaze me on how selective the memories are of those who “quote” from the Bible.
peacefulruffneck
“What the Bible says” as if that is the only sacred text of world religions. Ms. Hampson has probably never heard of the Torah (Judaism) or the Tipitaka (Buddhism) or the Book of Shadows (Wicca). Nor that the are other belief systems that exist and are just as valid as Christianity. Such a small mind.
The pomposity of her comment “I have cousins, I have nephews, I have friends who have same-sex partners,” Hampson said. “I love them dearly. They’re very kind people. They’re very caring people. And it doesn’t mean, though, that I necessarily agree with their lifestyle, but it’s not about me–it’s about what it says in the Bible.” is also sadly pathetic. I’m sure glad she is no relation or friend of mine.
I’m even happier I live 1000+ miles to the west of Greenville South Carolina. But it won’t stop me and others from fighting the good fight to ultimately rid the U.S. of these laws that are a mask for some sort of self imposed superior morality that people like Hampson has. The era of trump will ultimately come crushing down on such bigots. Super Tuesday showed some very encouraging signs of people, LGBTQ+, Hispanic, Black and White who are mad as hell at trump and his ilk and aren’t going to take it anymore. Let’s fight on. Maybe Greenville will have a gay Mayor one day-who knows?
surfpenis
I got a blowjob in a Greenville hotel on a trip through that city enroute to DC, 2016 I think it was. Now I feel sullied by having taken head in such a homophobic place. My penis deserves better.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
My sincere sympathies to your penis and attached balls. Hopefully you made him choke 🙂
masterwill7
Lol, amen, my thoughts and prayers are with you..
Thad
They’ve lost my business. I think I’ll vacation in Virginia instead.
jaack
Cherry-picking bible passages is standard practice for bigots But I thought that Jesus said that He was creating a New and Everlasting Covenant between Him and mankind. The main message that Jesus brought was so simple it has been IGNORED. The message IS love. Loving the Almighty and love each other as you love the Almighty. So this legal discrimination had been determined by SCOTUS that same-sex marriage is not illegal.
baggins435
A previous coworker outed me before I interviewed for a position in conservative Utah. There was a lesbian already there, but I was the first out gay man there, and far from the only one by the time I left. Some of my coworkers were born and raised in rural Utah in the LDS faith and had never left the state until they were sent back east for training. One man, from a tiny town of a few hundred, came up to me when he came back to work after attending a huge (no other kind in Utah…) family reunion. He said a cousin brought his boyfriend to the reunion and that “they were okay for a couple gay guys.” He honestly didn’t realize how it sounded.
judysdad
What else would you expect from some dump in South Carolina?
hansniemeijer
Deanna: I am not homophobic but I am. Trying to say I pretend to love but I mean I hate?
rand503
can’t wait for their resolution on divorced people.
CurtisIsTheOne
My Italian grandma had no use for what she called “Pick and Choose” Christians who selectively chose what parts of the Bible they liked to quote and others they chose to ignore. Consequently, and quite contrary to her Catholic upbringing, she had absolutely no use for the Church. One of her favorite quotes: “I can learn more about loving others by listening to Opera or reading Shakespeare”. Her second favorite quote: “The more ice cream you eat, the closer you get to God”. Can I get an Amen? /|\