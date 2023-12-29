Counting down the 10 thirstiest sports moments of 2023

As we’ve covered before, sports are pretty gay! There are man-on-man embraces, suggestive celebrations and skin tight uniforms.
And that’s not even counting divers in their skimpy speedos!
There have been so many homoerotic sports moments over the last year, it’s hard to pick just 10. But we did all of the hard work, combing through athletes’ thirsty Instagram grids and seductive videos.
We even perused OnlyFans, as multiple Olympians and one very X-rated soccer player created their own pages this year.
As we look ahead to 2024, it’s only appropriate we look back at some sultry highlights from 2023.
Click ahead to see our luscious list…
Eric Radford’s underwear photo shoot
A Queerty favorite, this Olympian made us pant with a seductive underwear photo shoot. In them, the 6-foot-2 heartthrob is standing in a doorway, showing off his perfectly toned frame in nothing but a slim, black turtleneck (tasteful)! and tight white briefs.
In the first shot, Radford’s bulge is, well, bulging! This gold medalist knows exactly what he’s doing…
Matthew Mitcham leads the OnlyFans movement
Athletes are known to have great bodies, and this year, many of them decided to take it all off! Back in February, out Olympic gold medalist Matthew Mitcham launched his OnlyFans page to celebrate sex-positivity.
It didn’t take long for other Olympic heartthrobs to join him, such as rower Robbie Manson and a slew of divers from Team Great Britain.
But our favorite account may be Spanish pro soccer player Miguel Guerrero, who knows what the people want to see.
“If you want to show non-sexual content you are not going to get anything because on OnlyFans it is porn,” he said.
Amen to that!
The Seattle Mariners’ gay Twitter account
Baseball might be known as a conservative sport, but don’t tell the Seattle Mariners! Last season, the team’s official Twitter account was filled with pics of players receiving H20-induced facials.
Open wide!
New Orleans Saints QB Jake Haener serves catalog lewks
The rookie pass-thrower channeled Derek Zoolander and went all Blue Steel on the team’s photographer this season, and we’re glad he did.
Catalog lewks for days, honey!
Champion diver Bryden Hattie lives his best gay life on TikTok
Hattie is a World Cup winner, SEC Diver of the Year, and aspiring Olympian.
He’s also a dedicated TikToker with a Paris Hilton-inspired tattoo on his forearm.
Say it with us: That’s hot!
Nick Castellanos’ blue overalls
Thankyou to the Philadelphia Phillies and the fan base for this pic.twitter.com/kP0agBxFul— JohnD 📈 (@JohnDWeb3) October 18, 2023
The Philadelphia Phillies star is known as “Big Nick Energy,” and we can see why! In addition to encouraging his teammates to show some skin, the third baseman was a ringleader in the team’s iconic post-game celebratory dance.
With Castellanos around, we would never want to dance on our own…
The soccer stadium glory hole
It’s not surprising to hear there’s a new queer art display in London with glory holes and images of unclothed men.
But what if we told you the bold project is housed in a soccer stadium?
The exhibit, appropriately called The Other Team, is located at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium, and can only be accessed through the team’s official gift shop.
That sounds like a winner to us!
Derek Jeter admits to slipping on teammate’s thong
The New York Yankees great was going through a pretty bad slump. To break his spell, he admitted this year he wore one of his teammate’s gold thongs.
Oh captain, my captain!
Dennis Rodman’s thighs
A staunch LGBTQ+ ally, the NBA legend is known for flouting gender norms. He’s flaunted black lingerie on the cover of Sports Illustrated, worn drag at the MTV music awards and shown up to a book signing in a wedding dress.
With that expressive history in mind, it isn’t surprising he wore a plaid skirt to Houston’s Pride parade, and was givinggg…
Massive Pelé doll terrorizes fans with bizarre crotch display
Pele is widely considered the greatest soccer player ever. The Brazilian legend was a three-time World Cup winner and holds the all-time record for goals scored.
But he was also the first-ever ambassador for erectile dysfunction, partnering with Pfizer to endorse Viagra.
A massive Pele doll paid homage to that part of his legacy this year, and frankly, we’re still not sure what to make of it.