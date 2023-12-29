Counting down the 10 thirstiest sports moments of 2023

As we’ve covered before, sports are pretty gay! There are man-on-man embraces, suggestive celebrations and skin tight uniforms.

And that’s not even counting divers in their skimpy speedos!

There have been so many homoerotic sports moments over the last year, it’s hard to pick just 10. But we did all of the hard work, combing through athletes’ thirsty Instagram grids and seductive videos.

We even perused OnlyFans, as multiple Olympians and one very X-rated soccer player created their own pages this year.

As we look ahead to 2024, it’s only appropriate we look back at some sultry highlights from 2023.

Click ahead to see our luscious list…