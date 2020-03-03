Of course Trump’s campaign is holding a rally at a “gay is not OK” evangelical church

Continuing its assault on LGBTQ people, Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is planning a rally this week at Solid Rock Church, an antigay church in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Trump’s “spiritual adviser” Paula White will be speaking in hopes of rallying support and collecting money from antigay white evangelicals.
Solid Rock Church is led by Pastor Lawrence Bishop II, who has devoted his career to spewing homophobic vitriol.
In the past, Bishop has trashed “limp-wristed” church members for “dancing like a fairy” and claimed that only “God can set the homosexual free.”
He also praised a girl who chastised her queer classmates by posting Bible verses around her school and coined the term “Gay is not OK” when speaking about students wearing Pride shirts.
(Fun fact: Bishop’s mother, Pastor Darlene Bishop, is also a major homophobe who frequently uses social media to damn LGBTQ people to hell and accuse Satan of being responsible for same-sex marriage. So at least we know where he gets it from!)
The “Evangelicals for Trump” event will be held this Friday and is being advertised on Trump’s campaign website. The same website, we should note, that is also selling “Make America Great Again” Pride shirts, which, according to Bishop, are “not OK.”
6 Comments
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
So many “Christians”, so few lions….. 🙁
andy_d
YAS!
Cam
The one rule to be a Republican now. You gotta be a bigot.
DCFarmboy
“Bishop’s mother, Pastor Darlene Bishop, is also a major homophobe”
Makes me want to rethink women’s ordination.
Chrisk
“(Fun fact: Bishop’s mother, Pastor Darlene Bishop, is also a major homophobe who frequently uses social media to damn LGBTQ people to hell and accuse Satan of being responsible for same-sex marriage. So at least we know where he gets it from!)”
Rarely does anyone find bigotry and religion all on their own. Sometimes just for kicks I ask about their family and what church they belong to. Most are indoctrinated into it. The rest are just nuts drawn to it.
Mister P
Republicans should just say they are pro discrimination and pro pollution. Tell the people they like money more than anything and don’t really care about the future.
Honesty is the best policy for them.