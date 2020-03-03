Of course Trump’s campaign is holding a rally at a “gay is not OK” evangelical church

Continuing its assault on LGBTQ people, Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is planning a rally this week at Solid Rock Church, an antigay church in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Trump’s “spiritual adviser” Paula White will be speaking in hopes of rallying support and collecting money from antigay white evangelicals.

Solid Rock Church is led by Pastor Lawrence Bishop II, who has devoted his career to spewing homophobic vitriol.

In the past, Bishop has trashed “limp-wristed” church members for “dancing like a fairy” and claimed that only “God can set the homosexual free.”

He also praised a girl who chastised her queer classmates by posting Bible verses around her school and coined the term “Gay is not OK” when speaking about students wearing Pride shirts.

(Fun fact: Bishop’s mother, Pastor Darlene Bishop, is also a major homophobe who frequently uses social media to damn LGBTQ people to hell and accuse Satan of being responsible for same-sex marriage. So at least we know where he gets it from!)

The “Evangelicals for Trump” event will be held this Friday and is being advertised on Trump’s campaign website. The same website, we should note, that is also selling “Make America Great Again” Pride shirts, which, according to Bishop, are “not OK.”

