Man documents his own homophobic temper tantrum inside LEGO store & the internet responds accordingly

What are conservatives mad about today? LEGO store employees’ choice of pins, apparently.
The outrage began when conservative personality John K. Amanchukwu Sr. went into a LEGO store at his local shopping mall and spotted employees wearing pins showing the Progress Pride flag. He pulled out his camera and started arguing with them.
“Do you think children care about what man sucks dicks at home, and what girl eats vaginas at home?” he asks.
The employees start asking him to leave, but Amanchukwu doubles down. “Do you think they care?” he asks.
“I don’t think they think about that, personally,” the employee says.
“Right. They think about it when they see your pin,” Amanchukwu replies. Soon, security gets involved, but Amanchukwu doesn’t get kicked out before dropping all his favorite buzzwords, including “pedophilia,” “grooming,” and “child abuse.”
Amanchukwu posted the video to his Twitter page, writing, “This is another form of indoctrination. What does your sexual preference have to do with cheap plastic toys made for kids?”
Again, literally all that happened was some employees were wearing rainbow flag pins — but sure, let’s call it “indoctrination.”
The video was reposted by conservative media mogul and talk show host Charlie Kirk, who captioned it, “WATCH: This father confronts LEGO for promoting LGBTQ agenda to children, then gets thrown out by store security. Why is LEGO doing this when its products are designed for children?”
Luckily, you can always count on Twitter to put bigots in their place in hilarious fashion. Plenty of folks pointed out the obvious: the employees weren’t being inappropriate in a toy store, but Amanchukwu, who immediately starting yelling about genitalia and sex acts, definitely was.
Watch: this father has a problem where he enters the LEGO store to yell sucking cocks— Luc Bernard (@LucBernard) April 13, 2023
The person yelling “sucking cocks” and “eating vaginas” in a toy store is the person being inappropriate in front of kids. This is simple. The dad is the danger to kids here. I would not want my child (who has two moms) to hear that trash.— Amanda Deibert (@amandadeibert) April 13, 2023
Surprise, being LGBTQ does not simply boil down to sex.— Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) April 13, 2023
Then there’s the matter of basic decency. Retail workers have to deal with enough without people making a scene over some innocent pins — and if Amanchukwu’s problem is with LEGO, he needs to take that to the company’s leadership, not to some random employees.
Totally normal behavior. That mininum wage worker controls everything the company does, for example. He’s the exact right person to scream your weird sexual hang-ups at.— DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) April 12, 2023
You people are deranged and you’re telling on yourselves every day.
yes if you harass an employee at a store you’re going to get kicked out. that’s how society works. nobody wants to experience a temper tantrum.— Mango 🦜 (@Neoncaffeine) April 13, 2023
Mad respect for anyone who has ever suffered the indignity of working retail and has had to deal with rude and unruly customers.— Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) April 13, 2023
But of course, LEGO is LGBTQ+-inclusive, so Amanchukwu wouldn’t have much luck there, either. The company released its LGBTQ+ set, titled “Everyone Is Awesome,” in 2021, along with a set based on Queer Eye later that year.
Wait till they find out about this…i fully expect they will shut down discourse for a full month to talk about the most important issue on the planet, not income inequality but plastic figures with the wrong color pic.twitter.com/4uQFtR6MJQ— Benjamin Gilbert-Lif (@benjmakesmovies) April 12, 2023
Meanwhile, back in Amanchukwu’s comment section, users were forcing him to face his greatest fear: pretty colors arranged in rainbow order. Truly horrifying!
Oooooo look at the colors ooOOOOOoooo scaryyy! pic.twitter.com/4uwjhrpKgG— MAB3L0 (@MAB3l0) April 13, 2023
Boo! pic.twitter.com/qqxLbtmYam— alexautum (@alexautumfake) April 13, 2023
ooooooOOOOOOOOOOOOoooo pic.twitter.com/hSYxus5ieJ— MerPaint the MerTuber🧜🐠 (@MerPaint) April 13, 2023
And when all else fails, some good old fashioned insults always do the trick.
You think of sexual acts whenever you hear about the LGBTQ???? That sounds like a youuuu problem bro 🤨🤨🤨— ashley 🥀🐈⬛ (@Ashhleyy_gomez) April 13, 2023
You have more dick in your personality than you do in your pants.— Drake Force (@MineCartMayhem) April 13, 2023
Oh, no. A toy for kids is being inclusive of everyone.— 6 Sided Games (@6sidedgames) April 12, 2023
Conservatives are now at the “why don’t Lego figures have giant cocks?!” Phase of things.— Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) April 12, 2023
all over some plastic blocks? 😕 and leftists are the ones who are “snowflakes”…. lol.— yasmine summan (@yasminesummanx) April 13, 2023
5 Comments
abfab
Uh oh, he was not having a very good day. Thank Jesus he wasn’t packing. He would have shot the whole place up!
Built4funn
Me thinks he would assume Jesus would be packing a handgun if He was walking the earth today. I prefer to think that Jesus was packing some substantial God-given (Self-given?) meaty heat.
DBMC
Poor snowflakes. The world triggers them.
Mattster
Well, security there was certainly ineffectual. Did the store need MORE people to stand around mumbling “we’re going to have to ask you to leave” while shouting his nonsense and disrupting the store?
abfab
Legos are for all ages, asshole. Not just your children who are probably scared shitless of you, daddy dearest. They be so proud.