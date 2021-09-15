LEGO unveils a Queer Eye set – including Atlanta loft backdrop

LEGO has announced that it is to release a Queer Eye set. On social media, LEGO said it was releasing its ‘Queer Eye – The Fab Five Loft’ on October 1.

“Get ready to be your true self as you join the Fab 5 for a rewarding building project with this LEGO® Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft (10291) set. As you recreate all the details that make up the interior of the Fab 5’s original Atlanta loft, you’ll discover lots of features from the show with tributes to each of the Fab 5’s special talents.”

This includes, “a kitchen island for Antoni, a clothing rack for Tan, Jonathan’s swivel salon chair, and Karamo’s couch and scrapbook. And this space is Bobby-approved as he helped design this very special LEGO interior.”

There are also two mini-figures of Kathi Dooley, who received a life-changing makeover in a much-loved episode from the Netflix show (maybe they’re ‘before’ and ‘after’ reveal figures?).

LEGO said it worked with the Queer Eye stars to create the model set.

In June, to coincide with Pride Month, LEGO launched its first LGBTQ set of figures: a display set of non-gendered figures against a rainbow flag background.

There was some criticism online that that set was marked for ‘18+’, but it should be noted that all of LEGO’s creator display sets, aimed at the collectors and model builders, are marked as 18+ to distinguish them from toys for younger kids.

For example, a Friends apartment kit and NASA Space Shuttle Discovery kit are also marked 18+. Similarly, the box for the Queer Eye kits states ’18+’.

Several of the Queer Eye stars shared the news on their own social media. Jonathan Van Ness said, “I actually Can’t Believe!! Queer Eye Lego Set Coming soon.”

Antoni Porowski said, “My very favorite toys growing up were my countless LEGO sets and so my mind is freakin’ blown that the LEGO Queer Eye – The Fab Five Loft set is coming soon. Oh and yes, there’s a LEGO 🥑, too.”