Daily Dose: An audience with -the- Divine

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Aptly-Named: I Am Divine

Director Jeffrey Schwarz mined the subject of a lifetime when he hit on Divine, the 300-pound drag queen and actor, known for roles in Pink Flamingoes, Polyester and Hairspray. As with all Schwarz’s documentaries, I Am Divine captures an important figure in LGBTQ history with a sense of fun and infectious energy.

Divine made a career out of his work as a cult figure, performing in films, on stage and recording dance tracks, often with an anarchic and campy flair. His success would foreshadow that of drag giants like RuPaul, Coco Peru, Trixie Mattel and, well, every member of the Drag Race alumni. I Am Divine includes interviews with the title queen’s longtime collaborators John Waters and Mink Stole, friends, family, and a host of drag performers that look to him as a kind of drag godmother. By turns inspiring, heartbreaking and always hilarious, I Am Divine is just the kind of film we need right now: one full of life and hope.

Streams on Netflix, Amazon, iTunes, YouTube and VUDU.