Demi Lovato shows off giant new head tattoo

Demi Lovato took to social media to share their latest tattoo with their 123 million Instagram followers — a large spider above their ear.

The new ink, courtesy of famed tattoo artist Dr Woo, comes shortly after the singer shaved their head and posted the new look with the hashtag “#freshstart”.

Lovato posted a brief video of the tattoo to their Instagram story:

Fans quickly shared it across Twitter:

Lovato also posted this message: “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web each one of us having our place in this world.”

The quote comes from the Cherokee story, “Grandmother Spider Brings the Light.”

Lovato came out as non-binary in May of last year. In a series of social media posts, the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer said they had come to the discovery “after a lot of healing and self-reflective work.”

“I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato said. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”