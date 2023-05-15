Dr. Oz would now like to pretend his catastrophic run for U.S. Senate never happened TYVM

Dr. Oz gambled it all and lost when he went full MAGA and ran for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania last November. Now, he’s trying to get his sh*t back together by pretending that whole 2022 thing never happened.

In recent weeks, the 62-year-old heart surgeon, who lost to Democrat John Fetterman by almost five points, has begun pivoting back to being a doctor again–attending health conferences, visiting schools to talk about nutrition, tweeting about nurses, and talking about addiction recovery.

“I spoke about my 20 year commitment to raising awareness about the importance that parents & teachers speak openly to teens about the dangers of addiction,” he tweeted on Friday, along with a clip from his Instagram Reels addressing teen drug addiction.

I spoke about my 20 year commitment to raising awareness about the importance that parents & teachers speak openly to teens about the dangers of addiction. https://t.co/5pGheZEvPQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) May 13, 2023

Unfortunately, people aren’t yet ready to accept him back into their lives after he said he would “get men out of women’s sports,” praised “Don’t Say Gay” bills, and called transgenderism a “false science” on the campaign trail last year. (Oh, and mocked his Fetterman for having a stroke, which most everyone agrees wasn’t very doctor-like.)

Here’s how they’ve been responding…

Remember when you didn’t even live in PA — Andrew C (@AndrewChristi3) May 13, 2023

How about the dangers of leaving you alone with puppies? — Raider the Rebel Rouser (@Liberty78382) May 13, 2023

Go away snake salesman!

We know who you are… — always (@always92234822) May 13, 2023

The Trump-endorsed TV doctor received a similar reaction to another tweet last month when he posted about his recent visit to a charter school in Philadelphia, where he talked about nutrition and wellness.

I was very glad to visit the Belmont Charter School in Philadelphia, one of the latest schools where @HealthCorps is bringing our unique model of nutrition & wellness education through mentorship. https://t.co/6UQo3DyM1J — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 27, 2023

Here’s how people responded to that…

Wow. Imagine how many more kids you could have helped if you hadn’t spent millions on your failed campaign. — Bottom of the Main Line (@MainLineSpy) April 29, 2023

OMG are you grifting schools now ? — Glen Jackson (@GlenJackson2023) April 27, 2023

Do you remember during the debate when talking about abortion, you said it should be a decision made in consultation with family, medical professionals “and local politicians????” 😂😂😂😂. But you wish you had THAT one back, huh? 🤣🤣 — Slade Thorsson (@SladeThorsson) April 30, 2023

Oz had been widely projected to win against Fetterman in November. But in a shocking turn of events, he lost by 4.9 points, handing over control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats and embarrassing Republicans in the process.

Shortly after the epic loss, Radar reported that he was trying to relaunch his old TV show, which he walked away from after declaring his candidacy. But a former producer said it was likely never gonna happen.

“No one in the mainstream will touch him,” they said. “You can’t alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television.”

Months later, Oz still appears hellbent on trying.

Per The Daily Beast:

Judging by his and his family’s social media presences, it seems Oz isn’t worried about maintaining the Pennsylvania brand he tried, and largely failed, to cement during the campaign. For the most part, it appears he’s been morphing into a Florida man, spending time in his Palm Beach estate. Nowhere to be found, however, is any indication is the same person who spent last year campaigning with Donald Trump, decrying the “failing economy, crime-ridden streets, and our energy crisis,” bashing transgender athletes, and vowing to fight “against the woke liberal mob.”

While his medical, television, and political careers are all dead, there’s one thing Oz still has: that embarrassing video he recorded inside a Wegman’s where he bitched about crudité and blamed President Biden for the rising cost of carrots. That will live on forever. And ever.