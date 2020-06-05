Evangelicals are abandoning Trump in droves thanks to upside down bible stunt

It must be a cold day in hell because Donald Trump‘s support among evangelicals is slipping drastically. And it’s largely because of the publicity stunt he pulled earlier this week when he had peaceful protestors teargassed and shot with rubber bullets so he could pose for a photo holding the bible upside down in front of a church.
That’s rights, folks. Saying racist things, bragging about sexually assaulting women and shooting people in the street, and paying a porn star $130,000 to keep quiet about an extramarital affair couldn’t change their minds. But holding the bible upside down, well, that is just an abomination unto the lord!
New York Times reports:
In March, nearly 80 percent of white evangelicals said they approved of the job Mr. Trump was doing, PRRI found. But by the end of May, with the country convulsed by racial discord, Mr. Trump’s favorability among white evangelicals had fallen 15 percentage points to 62 percent, according to a PRRI poll released Thursday. That is consistent with declines that other surveys have picked up recently. Among white Catholics, the same poll also found that his approval has fallen by 27 points since March.
Some evangelicals have begun speaking out publicly about why they can no longer support Trump. Like Monica Bailey, who has “never voted Democrat in my life.” She recently shared a video in which explains why she voted for him in 2016 but why she will not be voting for him again in November. The video has been widely circulated on Twitter.
This is already a viral video, but it needs to be shared with as many folks as possible. And all progressives, atheists, agnostics, and/or non-trump Christians need to love & embrace all the Monicas who do the right thing like Monica Bailey! #TrumpRiots2020 #TrumpResignNow pic.twitter.com/zdKkib7rVo
— Lifelong Learner (@learnforlivin) May 31, 2020
Even homophobic televangelist Pat Robertson seems to be turning on the president after fervently defending him for years. This week on The 700 Club, he actually spoke out against Trump’s recent behavior.
“It seems like now is the time to say, ‘I understand your pain, I want to comfort you, I think it’s time we love each other,'” Robertson said. “But the President took a different course. He said, ‘I am the “President of law and order,’ and he issued a heads-up.”
He continued, “He said, ‘I’m ready to send in military troops if the nation’s governors don’t act to quell the violence that has rocked American cities.’ A matter of fact, he spoke of them as being jerks. You just don’t do that, Mr. President. It isn’t cool!”
Robertson went on to decry racism, saying “we are one” and “God made us all.”
Meanwhile, in an interview with Sean Spicer this week, Trump claimed he has done “so much for religion” since taking office. He failed to elaborate, however, on what exactly he’s done.
Mister P
It’s good some people are coming to their senses.
Heywood Jablowme
But I thought they worship Trump now.
Cam
Also the poll mentioned that there is disapproval of the way Trump is handling the Corona virus response. I doubt that many of those hypocrites will vote for Biden, but if they just stay home it will be devastating for Trump who’s polling behind in Florida, Ohio, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, PA etc.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
If he is polling behind Biden in Florida and Ohio that means he has already lost. I am now wondering who WON’T be speaking at the GOP convention. I’lll bet Ted Cruz, Murkowski of Alaska (including Ms. Knucklehead herself, Sarah Palin), Condoleeza Rice, and just about everyone else with a brain is going to bail on that GOP convention with no regards for political cost this time around. Enough is enough. Romney just might challenge him before its all over. Thats just how desperate the country has become.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
From the article: “Some evangelicals have begun speaking out publicly about why they can no longer support Trump.”
Why haven’t any of those sanctimonious bstards spoken out before about his being the leader of a christian nation and asked when was the last time he and his family have been in church? A church not even a quarter mile away from the White House, mind you. And no, his attending the funeral of George H. Bush does not count. That was protocol, not religious faith.