On the eve of National Coming Out Day, ABC News’ James Longman wants you to be brave

“When I was growing up, I had virtually no one to look to in the public eye, where I could say to myself, ‘Wow, he managed it, I might not have to be in the dark forever.’ So if you’re reading this, wherever you are, know that your experience, as unique as it may feel now, has been shared by millions through time. Some have had it worse, others have had it easier. But there is a community waiting for you, with love and understanding. You’ll feel as though your life has only just begun. Each of you who makes that brave step makes it possible that in the future, the next 16-year-old boy with really bad skin, who wore fleece way too much, would be proud of himself, rather than ashamed. No more crying in the kitchen, it’s time to go out into the sunshine.”