Ex-Sean Cody performer Jarec Wentworth out of prison and eyeing huge career jump we pray is a joke

When we last heard from Jarec Wentworth, real name Teofil Brank, he was reaching out to his admirers from prison, asking for, among other odd items, a $200 Thor cosplay hammer.
That was in January of 2020, and the ex-Sean Cody performer has apparently moved on from such childish playthings and set his sights on Sacramento.
Brank, who in 2015 was found guilty of extorting gay Republican millionaire Donald Burns, floated a run in the California recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom, tweeting: “Should I run for governor of California? At this point, why not.”
Brank elaborated in a response to a commenter who was likely referencing Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign. “We had a clown for president,” they wrote, “and now a hungry desesperate [sic] for publicity clown is thinking about doing it, why not you, who has seen the best and worst of your your young life and came out on top.”
Brank replied with: “Too much corruption in our system. Time to clean up and bring life back to California. SF was my favorite little city. Now it’s a dump. What happen to this state while I was away?”
Another commenter saw things a bit differently, writing: “‘Why not’ is not a reason, and a crook running to clean up corruption is laughable.”
To recap what Brank means when he says he’s “been away,” Republican donor Donald Burns admitted to paying Brank for sex “at least four times” and giving him $1500 to $2500 “referral fees” anytime the then-25-year-old adult film star introduced him to new male paramours.
After the relationship soured, however, Brank threatened to publish explicit photos of Burns if the millionaire didn’t fork over $1.5 million, a $180,000 Audi8 sports car, a motorcycle, and buy him a lavish condo in L.A.
Brank was arrested in an FBI sting operation. He spent 70 months behind bars and is currently on probation, maintaining his innocence throughout the ordeal.
Oddly enough, if he’s serious about running (and we don’t think he is), he wouldn’t be the first adult film star to seek the office. In 2003, adult performer Mary Cary ran in the recall election of Gray Davis.
Donston
From what I can tell a lot of porn performers/former porn performers say problematic or crazy or loopy or hateful things on social media (especially a good percentage of supposedly “straight”, gay4pay, overall hetero-leaning dudes). But this wasn’t particularly “out there”. And he was clearly not being serious. While the tweets themselves gained no traction or attention. I know this site often post the most random, unnecessary stuff. But this is the most non-story in a long time. This just seems like an excuse to use porn and a criminal past for clicks. And will “queer media” ever get over its obsession with sex work/porn performers (and no, I’m not “slut shaming”)?
GayNOTQueer
Agreed. Being a sex worker doesn’t make you stupid, but there seems to be a ton of stupid sex workers… the other thing that people seem to get hung up on is the idea that being a sex-worker automatically makes you a good person. Calling out a dim witted sex-worker should not be ‘slut-shaming’. If people are going to step into a political arena they should be ready to engage politically, and not get a pass because… “oh ma gawd, he’s got abs and he’s straight!’.
There are plenty of average, run of the mill, LGBT folks who are politically engaged that get no coverage here. They’re not pretty enough.
This site specially tries to get into a lot of ‘woke’ lecturing and posturing, and when they cover crap like this, it all just shows it’s smoke and mirrors; it’s jumping on a trend. Articles such as these only show just how vapid writers for this site are.
Vince
He’s already proven he can work with Republicans, knows how to negotiate tough business deals, and he has small business experience. Plus, he looks really good naked.
He can campaign on bringing back the porn industry to California or something cool. Either way he’s got my vote.
Bengali
We’ve seen what happens when celebrities run for office. They make a mockery of it because they don’t understand how to work the political system. It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars to even consider them.
Fahd
I think his felony conviction on extortion might disqualify him from serving as Governor in California. If he’s still on parole, I don’t think he can even vote yet.
To me, 5 years in jail for his extortion attempts seems like an unreasonably severe sentence, even though I’m sure his extortion attempts were reprehensible. What damage was really done? What loss did the victim really suffer? (I don’t find him particular attractive, so it’s not that.)
I attribute the severe sentence to two things: 1. A prominent, wealthy, well-connected Republican donor was the target of the extortion attempts, and 2. Gay sex was involved.
PSHank3
As an attorney in CA, I can tell you that this dude will NOT be running for governor, as he is not qualified as a convicted felon on parole. So, who cares?