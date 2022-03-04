First look at Madonna, as played by Evan Rachel Wood, in new biopic

Madonna is coming to the screen again… but not yet in her long-gestated own biopic.

Evan Rachel Wood (of Westworld fame) is playing her in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The movie, which is currently being filmed, will star Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe as the five-times Grammy winner. It will stream on Roku later this year.

Weird Al famously covered Madonna’s hit, ‘Like A Virgin’ as ‘Like A Surgeon’. Apparently, it was Madonna herself who suggested the title of the parody, and Weird Al, who normally didn’t like to take other people’s suggestions, thought it too good to turn down.

Roku yesterday released its first image of Wood as Madonna. The actress also shared it to her Instagram.

The movie will also feature Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Dr. Demento (the DJ who gave Yankovic his break by playing his parody songs), and Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson as Yankovic’s parents.

Madonna herself has not commented on the casting.

This is not the first time the music legend has been portrayed on screen. In 2019, the late Jamie Auld played her in ‘Madonna and the Breakfast Club’.

Madonna herself has been busy working on a screenplay about the story of her rise to fame and early years of success. She is also set to direct the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter this week, the movie is currently auditioning for its lead. Actors being considered include Julia Garner (Ozark), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), and singer Sky Ferreira.

An inside source said the auditioning process is “grueling”. They include intense—sometimes up to 11-hour-a-day—choreography sessions with Madonna’s choreographer, after which there are further dance and singing sessions with Madonna herself.

