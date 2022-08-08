Frank Ocean gives thirsty fans an eyeful with latest offering

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frank (@blonded)

In case you missed the memo, singer and rapper Frank Ocean launched his own, bespoke clothing and jewelry range, entitled Homer, a couple of years ago.

There’s a Homer store in New York City but most items are available through its online store.

Over the weekend, it unveiled its latest range of rings. Although most are designed for fingers, there’s an XXXL-sized ‘H-Bone’ ring that’s fit for a different body part.

Homer made this clear with a photo of a man wearing it on his penis. The image is heavily pixelated and can be viewed on the Homer Instagram page.



Below is a safer-for-work photo of the ring.

It is unclear if it’s Ocean posing in the photo. The pic is credited to Frank “Paco” Ocean, but that might mean Ocean took the photograph.

Related: ‘Cut’ versus ‘Uncut”: Michael Henry weighs in on the eternal debate

Should you wish to purchase one of the rings, prepare to dig deep. The H-Bone ring, in silver or gold, starts from $1,750. An 18-carat yellow gold version, with gemstones, starts at $12,800. The XXXL-H-Bone ring retails at just over $25,000.

Ocean rarely posts images to his personal Instagram (@blonded). However, he yesterday posted his first image in over eight months, promoting the Homer brand.

“Wigging w/ multiple fans blowing thru my hair + hoodie from tour that Covid cancelled back in 2020.. plus some sketches from my desk a couple months ago and a buss down Homer bday cake .. love u see u :D” he said.

When’s the new Frank Ocean album coming?

Ocean released his last studio album, Blonde, in 2016, leaving fans anxiously awaiting its follow-up.

Since that time, he’s been involved with numerous other projects. Besides the launch of Homer, in 2019 he ran a club night in NYC entitled PrEP+. He recently revived his blonded RADIO, to mark ten years since the release of his groundbreaking Channel Orange album.

He’s also reportedly in talks about writing and directing his first feature film, tentatively titled Philly.

Related: Ten years ago, Frank Ocean changed the game with ‘Channel Orange’