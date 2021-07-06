Gaetz wants to send Pelosi “back to the filth of San Francisco”, replace her with Trump

Scandal-hit Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) continues his efforts to win fans among Donald Trump’s die-hard followers.

On Saturday, he was one of the guests at Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Sarasota, Florida. During his address to the audience, Gaetz said, “After the next election cycle when we take back the House of Representatives, when we send [current Speaker] Nancy Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives will go to Donald J. Trump.”

He went on to say Trump would “throw all of the Democrats off of the committees” and “impeach Joe Biden.”

Matt Gaetz states that when the Republicans take back the House of Representatives, he commits to vote for Trump as Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/4kPiuVx6pP — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 3, 2021

It’s widely assumed that the Speaker of the House of Representatives would be chosen from elected officials within the house. However, the constitution states, “the House of Representatives shall chuse (sic) their Speaker and other Officers” and does not explicitly state it must be an elected member.

Others online also posted out other problems with the notion of Donald Trump as Speaker of the House.

The problem with this is, speakers actually have to do a lot of work. — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) July 3, 2021

A private citizen cannot be installed as Speaker of the House on a whim. Especially if they’re both in jail. — Greg Buster 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇲 (@GregBuster2021) July 3, 2021

So he’s going to become the president again in August, according to Mike Lindell, and Gaetz is going to magically get Trump to become the speaker of the house after the midterm elections? Which one is it? Was the election still stolen in gaetz’s fantasy for trump? — KPF (@drinksforfree) July 3, 2021

In his speech, Gaetz also touched upon the allegations he paid for sex with a minor. He said he was being targeted for being one of the “fighters”.

“They always come out to the fighters,” Gaetz claimed. “I’m a canceled man in some corners of the internet, but in the core of my bones I’m a Florida man and it feels good to be home.”

Later, Trump went on to praise Gaetz in his own speech at the rally: “He’s fighting, fighting, fighting. I guess they don’t like people that do that,” Trump said. “He’s somebody who’s very special in so many ways, and he’s a very brave guy: Matt Gaetz.”

Vice pointed out that if Trump were to become Speaker, and if Biden and Harris were impeached, Trump – as third in line – would become President again. It suggested this was Gaetz’s “wild new plan.” Gaetz re-tweeted the story with a celebratory emoji.