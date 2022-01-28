This gay singer just gave a huge middle finger to Spotify and Joe Rogan

Following demands by Neil Young that Spotify remove his music in protest of podcast host Joe Rogan using the platform to spread of COVID-19 disinformation, another legendenary the singer has followed suit.

Barry Manilow, who has sold more than 85 million records and is considered one of the world’s best-selling artists, has also joined Young in requesting Spotify pull all his music, as well. Journalist Amy Siskind took to Twitter to share the news.

Barry Manilow joining Neil Young and pulling his music from Spotify. @barrymanilow I can’t smile without you, and fortunately was already streaming you this month on Apple. pic.twitter.com/alaEfa7Vxj — Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) January 28, 2022

Following Siskind’s report that Manilow would leave the streamer, musician Peter Frampton has also announced he, too, wants out.

The news of Manilow, Frampton, and Young all demanding Spotify remove their music follows demands by 270 professors, scientists, doctors, and health care workers demanding that streaming giant address the constant spread of COVID-19 misinformation by Rogan.

Rogan’s podcast nets a reported 200 million downloads per month. He has frequently discouraged viewers from getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and featured guests who have alleged the pandemic is a conspiracy set by pharmaceutical companies.

“By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals,” the letter read.

In addition, Rogan has also claimed COVID-19 strengthens the immune system and promoted Ivermectin as an effective treatment for the virus. Both claims are flat-out false. Rogan has also disparaged Dr. Anthony Fauci as a “moron.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to cheer Manilow, Frampton, and Young, and to encourage more artists to also boycott Spotify…

