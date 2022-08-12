Boebert, Greene & Gaetz cried wolf after Trump’s FBI raid–their cowardly tweets today speak volumes

On Friday it was revealed that federal agents seized 11 sets of documents during the raid on former president Donald Trump‘s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago. The haul includes materials marked as “classified/TS/SCI” documents — shorthand for “top secret/sensitive compartmented information.” Other documents were marked “secret” or “confidential.”
After the Monday search, Trump blasted the action as, “a prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024,” which is pretty wild considering that at the time, he was one of the few people who knew exactly what the agents had discovered in his home.
And all week, the former president’s allies parroted his lies, blasting the raid as sham. The Log Cabin Republicans had a particularly cringey take.
Some of Trump’s biggest loyalists in Congress were also among those pushing the false narrative. So how are they speaking about the raid after today’s bombshell?
Let’s have a look at the before-and-after tweets from the House of Representatives’ three stooges themselves, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz:
Marjorie Taylor Greene
On Monday, Greene called for the defunding of the FBI.
DEFUND THE FBI!
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) August 9, 2022
In another tweet, she said, “The FBI is raiding President Trump’s home in Maralago! This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!! These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war. The political persecution MUST STOP!!!”
She also posted an image of an upside-down US flag (whatever dog whistle that might be to her followers).
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) August 8, 2022
Now that it turns out the FBI’s search for classified documents proved fruitful, Greene has done the responsible thing and posted about…a group of high school football players who saved someone from a locked car?
These young men are true heroes!
Putting others above themselves and setting an example for everyone to follow.
Couldn’t be prouder of this group of Rome High School football players!!https://t.co/Ma5g2BP2JY pic.twitter.com/HGthVuMka7
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) August 12, 2022
Sounds like a nice story and all, but Greene has said exactly nothing about the raid today.
Lauren Boebert
Okay, if Greene isn’t going to acknowledge the GOP elephant in the room, how about Lauren Boebert?
On Monday, the Colorado rep. told her colleagues: “If you’re a Republican with any kind of voice, and not speaking up for President Trump tonight don’t expect any of us to speak up for you when your time comes. You may not realize it yet, but they’re coming for all of us.”
She later posted a video saying she was “pissed” and calling the raid “totally un-American.”
“This is Gestapo crap and it will not stand … I will make sure these tyrants pay the price.”
This #DepartmentOfInjustice must be held accountable.
It was President Trump today, but it’s you next if we don’t take a stand. pic.twitter.com/z9wqynaikg
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 9, 2022
Cut to four days later, and as the news of the recovered documents dominates headlines, Boebert thought it was the perfect time to forget about the story altogether and focus on “Bidenflation”!
Biden saying there was 0% inflation in July is like when stores have liquidation sales, mark everything up 100% and then slap a 25% discount sticker on it.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 12, 2022
You really nailed that one, hun.
Matt Gaetz
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a man who knows a thing or two about FBI investigations, tweeted: “I stand with President Trump” after the raid.
I stand with President Trump!
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 9, 2022
He went on Newsmax the next day and said, “If the FBI and the DOJ are cheating to try to ensnare President Trump in criminality, it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve done it and we caught them redhanded last time.”
.@RepMattGaetz: "If the FBI and the DOJ are cheating to try to ensnare President Trump in criminality, it wouldn't be the first time they've done it and we caught them redhanded last time."
MORE: https://t.co/i4w8cEKbZG pic.twitter.com/bC3gbmjvrm
— Newsmax (@newsmax) August 10, 2022
Gaetz also strongly criticized fellow Republicans who wanted to wait and see how the investigation played out before spouting judgement.
Senator Tim Scott’s reaction to the FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago is we should all “let it play out” and see where it goes…
That's exactly what Weak Republicans were saying during the Mueller Witch Hunt! pic.twitter.com/LzWq5Sl9ez
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) August 10, 2022
Now that it has “played out” a bit, what has the lawmaker posted to his official congressional Twitter account?
Nothing at all. Brave.
6 Comments
abfab
Sludgery Taylor Greeen reminds me of Ramtha from Yelm. One m8ther effing crazy beeotch. They even look insane. Scary eyes. They both speak in tounges too! Fascinating.
whereshouldistart
I’m pretty sure that Neanderthal and Michelle Bachman are Siamese twins separated at birth.
They were probably joined at the feet.
whereshouldistart
I did the HORRAY THAT ASSHOLE IS FINALLY GOING TO PRISON happy dance.
Too soon?
maxdadmark
Dan Tracer, if you are going to try and match wits with MTG, you can’t use snark when you don’t know facts. “Whatever dog whistle that is” actually has an official meaning. An upside down US flag signals dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.
gaym50ish
If all of these investigations are witch hunts, they sure are finding a lot of witches!
gaym50ish
An upside-down flag is a distress signal. Someone needs to call 911 and have the paramedics take Marjorie Taylor Greene away to the loony bin.