Grindr hook-up leads to shock pregnancy

A trans man has been sharing his story about how a one-off “Grindr hook-up” led to an unexpected pregnancy and the birth of a beloved child.
Ash Patrick Schade, 28, of Huntingdon, West Virginia, told the New York Post he’d been transitioning for two years, taking testosterone and estrogen blockers, when he discovered he was pregnant in February 2020.
Related: Trans man’s emotional TV reveal gets Australia talking
Ash, a mental health worker and PhD student, said he was shocked as he knew the chances of falling pregnant while taking estrogen blockers was extremely rare.
View this post on Instagram
However, he says he “fell in love with my bump” and stopped taking the hormones to give birth to his daughter, Ronan Shiva.
“I was going through a rough time from 2019 and 2020 and struggled with my mental health due to going through a divorce. I ended up going on Grindr hook-ups and accidentally fell pregnant,” he said.
“It was a huge shock, but I fell in love with my bump and pushed through the pregnancy, despite struggling with the dysphoria and medical risks.
“Ronan is my everything, I love her more than myself.”
Ash said he’d struggled to find a doctor at first.
“Nobody wanted to take my case when I first found out I was pregnant. I was such a high-risk case, with a lot of potential for the pregnancy to go awry.
“But once I was assigned a doctor, he worked with me to understand how I was feeling and what I was going through.”
Related: Trans man fighting to be listed as father on son’s birth certificate
Ash is now raising his child with his new husband, Jordan, 28, a stay-at-home stepdad. Ash met Jordan a month after discovering he was pregnant.
View this post on Instagram
“Throughout the whole thing I had the love of my husband Jordan supporting me throughout, he even cut Ronan’s cord, he’s been there every step of the way.”
After giving birth, Ash underwent top surgery. However, he says he’s putting off further gender reassignment procedures for the time being as he wants to have more children.
6 Comments
SamB
Poor kid.
cc423
Two loving parents does not render this child “a poor kid.” You should feel sorry for children being raised in homes full of hatred for people like this.
Prinny
Nothing gay here
cuteguy
Men cannot have children. I hate to admit it but this is where JK Rowling makes sense. We have fought for lgbtq acceptance for so long, this confusion will only bring fodder to the haters. And before ppl on here start saying you cannot care what the haters think, just remember that’s how we had four miserable years of trump bc he stoked fears, and now we have a Supreme Court that could impact a generation and could impact lgbtq rights as we know it. This “trans man” is confused, brought an innocent child into the equation, and that will invoke fears in the moderates who decide elections. I’m all for live and let live, but the far right nut jobs will use this to catapult hate towards ALL lgbtq individuals bc an innocent child is involved.
Heywood Jablowme
The “pregnant people” ship has already sailed, like it or not. What exactly are you advocating here? You want to shame trans men into avoiding any potentially pregnancy-inducing sex? That sort of micro-management of other people’s sex lives is more of a Republican thing.
Heywood Jablowme
Grindr may want to consider giving its users advice on what a vagina looks like, so as to avoid fvcking one by accident!