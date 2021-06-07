IMissTheEraOf is trending on Twitter and it’s giving us serious nostalgic feels

Who doesn’t love a blast from the past? #IMissTheEraOf… has been trending on Twitter all morning and it’s got people feeling nostalgic.
Here’s what folx are missing…
#IMissTheEraOf tailored pants. https://t.co/JclOzI6rdY
— Larissa Drenner (@SaucyWalker63) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf having a job without having bills to pay. Those were the days. pic.twitter.com/vds74SJ789
— Shari Bee (@Lavendermee3) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf my body not hurting whenever I go to stand up
— ? Fully-Vaxxed Fletchy? (@Darth_Pingu) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf awesome wrestling pic.twitter.com/FDmkSYL0UC
— Kyle Who's Chill (@kyletim13) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf talking on the phone ?? with friends ? pic.twitter.com/o8S32lfMFr
— Netty Karma (@AntoinetteKarma) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf Donald Trump as a billionaire buffoon instead of a politician.
— Seth (@Seth_1958) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf no Internet or cell phones, because people treated each other a whole lot better back then & now I’m officially my own grandma #TheOlds pic.twitter.com/FAq8xl3PHG
— Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF (@taradublinrocks) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf being able to eat whatever I wanted without gaining weight pic.twitter.com/TC4ogXFi39
— Shari Bee (@Lavendermee3) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf punctuation ?
— SHOP: Dear Delores ? (@deardeloresllc) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf big hair. pic.twitter.com/d2I3E2AbAK
— Maeby (@CooterKims) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf people’s political ideology being more of a mystery. pic.twitter.com/r1CuMWxL1j
— Quoleena Sbrocca (@QJSbrocca) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf boomers not being terminally online
— Chris O'Brien (@bigdweeb) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf elegant plane travel pic.twitter.com/o4WvfgMtBT
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf when they first discovered fire. It was the hottest trend back then. pic.twitter.com/FTHvWf9u79
— Kris Black ? (@KrispyGold21) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf none. They all sucked.
— H.D.Frankenstein (@HDFrankenstein) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf Columbia music pic.twitter.com/PE0hqB27PR
— Darren Fully Vaxxed? (@DarreninDC) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf letter writing pic.twitter.com/0TqcXMbx5K
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf original movies and ideas
The 'reboot' era sucks!
— Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf not knowing what my friends cooked for dinner. pic.twitter.com/C0Aibb8ubu
— Jen (@JenTusch) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf keeping it to yourself pic.twitter.com/Y9NvFfiHLf
— Star (@Star29014348) June 7, 2021
#IMissTheEraOf Kindness. Unselfishness. A feeling of community.
— EatTheRude ? (@sevenof9fl) June 7, 2021
What do you miss the era of?
