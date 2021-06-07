#IMissTheEraOf is trending on Twitter and it’s giving us serious nostalgic feels

blast from the past

Who doesn’t love a blast from the past? #IMissTheEraOf… has been trending on Twitter all morning and it’s got people feeling nostalgic.

Here’s what folx are missing…

#IMissTheEraOf having a job without having bills to pay. Those were the days. pic.twitter.com/vds74SJ789 — Shari Bee (@Lavendermee3) June 7, 2021

#IMissTheEraOf my body not hurting whenever I go to stand up — ? Fully-Vaxxed Fletchy? (@Darth_Pingu) June 7, 2021

#IMissTheEraOf talking on the phone ?? with friends ? pic.twitter.com/o8S32lfMFr — Netty Karma (@AntoinetteKarma) June 7, 2021

#IMissTheEraOf no Internet or cell phones, because people treated each other a whole lot better back then & now I’m officially my own grandma #TheOlds pic.twitter.com/FAq8xl3PHG — Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF (@taradublinrocks) June 7, 2021

#IMissTheEraOf being able to eat whatever I wanted without gaining weight pic.twitter.com/TC4ogXFi39 — Shari Bee (@Lavendermee3) June 7, 2021

#IMissTheEraOf people’s political ideology being more of a mystery. pic.twitter.com/r1CuMWxL1j — Quoleena Sbrocca (@QJSbrocca) June 7, 2021

#IMissTheEraOf boomers not being terminally online — Chris O'Brien (@bigdweeb) June 7, 2021

#IMissTheEraOf when they first discovered fire. It was the hottest trend back then. pic.twitter.com/FTHvWf9u79 — Kris Black ? (@KrispyGold21) June 7, 2021

#IMissTheEraOf original movies and ideas The 'reboot' era sucks! — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) June 7, 2021

#IMissTheEraOf not knowing what my friends cooked for dinner. pic.twitter.com/C0Aibb8ubu — Jen (@JenTusch) June 7, 2021

What do you miss the era of?