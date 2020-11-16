space cadet

Ivanka implies she might be moving to the moon or Mars, Twitter overwhelmingly approves

By

Another day, another embarrassing tweet from Ivanka Marie Trump.

Yesterday, the soon-to-be-ex White House senior advisor shared a video of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida.

We are going to the Moon soon and Mars thereafter,” Ivanka tweeted. “America, and our President @realDonaldTrump, dreams big and shoot for the stars!”

To be clear, by “we” Ivanka wasn’t talking about herself or her family. She actually meant the team of astronauts–Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi–currently en route to the International Space Station, where they will spend the next six months. Also, the Trump administration had nothing to do with the mission.

Twitter was quick to support the idea of Ivanka and her family leaving Earth after Joe Biden assumes the presidency on January 20, 2021…

Unfortunately for many, Ivanka will not be moving to the Moon or Mars come January.

CNN reports that she and Jared are actually thinking about relocating back to New York, where they were once prominent figures in Manhattan’s social scene prior to 2016, attending the Met Gala each year, making appearances at major fashion events, and rubbing elbows at all the biggest society events.

“[The President] was so awful and divisive about New York, saying it’s a nightmare or that it’s empty, or a has-been,” says Jill Kargman, a former acquaintance of Ivanka and Jared. “No one here is going to forget that. To even come back here after everything he’s said, it’s not going to work.”

The rest of Twitter seems to agree…

Related: Uh-oh! Bad news for Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump