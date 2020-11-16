Ivanka implies she might be moving to the moon or Mars, Twitter overwhelmingly approves

Another day, another embarrassing tweet from Ivanka Marie Trump.

Yesterday, the soon-to-be-ex White House senior advisor shared a video of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida.

“We are going to the Moon soon and Mars thereafter,” Ivanka tweeted. “America, and our President @realDonaldTrump, dreams big and shoot for the stars!”

We are going to the Moon soon and Mars thereafter. ? America ??, and our President @realDonaldTrump, dreams big and shoot for the stars! ? https://t.co/kd9CoH3XV5 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 16, 2020

To be clear, by “we” Ivanka wasn’t talking about herself or her family. She actually meant the team of astronauts–Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi–currently en route to the International Space Station, where they will spend the next six months. Also, the Trump administration had nothing to do with the mission.

Twitter was quick to support the idea of Ivanka and her family leaving Earth after Joe Biden assumes the presidency on January 20, 2021…

Sending you, Donald, and the rest of your idiot family to the Moon and Mars..? Who do I make the check out to? 💫 — Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) November 16, 2020

Feel free to go to the moon and take your dad with you. — Ryan Graney👩🏻‍🦰 (@RyanEGraney) November 16, 2020

Mars would be a splendid place for you and your entire family….or maybe just shoot for the stars and keep on going. — Shane A Swank (@swank_shane) November 16, 2020

It’s so amazing that you credit him with going to the moon and Mars, yet you deny responsibility for the civil unrest and Covid deaths he has caused. Again, zero self awareness in the trump DNA. — Trump for Prison 2020 (@mePaulaThompson) November 16, 2020

I know Trump said we’d never see him again if he lost to Biden, but this seems a little extreme. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 16, 2020

Don’t say that unless literally you are going to the Moon, which would be great news. — JRehling (@JRehling) November 16, 2020

‘We’ said the woman who isn’t going and isn’t helping anyone else to do so. — northierthanthou.com (@Brimshack) November 16, 2020

Well you’re certainly never going to the Met Gala again, honey — Ohm (Reclaiming our flag!)🌈🇺🇲 (@HereToResist) November 16, 2020

Why don’t YOU go to Mars and STAY THERE! — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 16, 2020

Unfortunately for many, Ivanka will not be moving to the Moon or Mars come January.

CNN reports that she and Jared are actually thinking about relocating back to New York, where they were once prominent figures in Manhattan’s social scene prior to 2016, attending the Met Gala each year, making appearances at major fashion events, and rubbing elbows at all the biggest society events.

“[The President] was so awful and divisive about New York, saying it’s a nightmare or that it’s empty, or a has-been,” says Jill Kargman, a former acquaintance of Ivanka and Jared. “No one here is going to forget that. To even come back here after everything he’s said, it’s not going to work.”

The rest of Twitter seems to agree…

Ivanka and Jared will never again be able to return to their once-beloved Manhattan social scene. For the rest of their miserable lives, they won’t be able to go to any New York City restaurant, museum, art gallery or Broadway show without being scorned, rejected and ridiculed. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 15, 2020

Me, lying in bed hungover imagining the frantic texts Jared and Ivanka must be sending to friends in New York to try and get back into good graces as a back up plan pic.twitter.com/5EluoUCZXb — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) November 8, 2020

Apparently there is talk in New York society circles about these two being shunned forever. I’m a New Yorker. Listen, that’s not what we’re about. It should be longer. pic.twitter.com/br7jZrezHX — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 14, 2020

Jared and Ivanka should have a really nice time fitting back into New York City society. — Steve Sussmann (@eboychik) November 15, 2020

Ivanka and Jared are going to face some disgusted NYers when they try to come back to the city. Where ever will they dine? What social functions could they even attend? Well… I don’t really care. Do you? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 15, 2020

