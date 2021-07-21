Ivanka Trump just got a double dose of very, very, very bad news

The hits keep coming for Ivanka Trump.

First, she lost her Secret Service detail yesterday.

After a typical administration ends, family members of the outgoing president lose their security details the moment the change of power happens. But since the Trumps are special, they got an extra six months of protection, paid for by hardworking American taxpayers.

As of 12:01 p.m. EST yesterday, however, all of Donald’s adult children and their spouses lost their Secret Service protection. This means Ivanka will now have to foot the bill if she wants private security to follow her around everywhere she goes, and it’s not gonna be cheap either.

In January, she and her family took a trip to Salt Lake City that cost $63,000 in security expenses. And in May, her husband Jared traveled to Abu Dhabi, which cost $13,000. Oh, and let’s not forget that whole $3,000 monthly toilet fee.

But that’s not even the worst of it.

Because one of Ivanka’s dad’s closest allies, Tom Barrack, was just indicted on charges connected to illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, and it could have huge implications should he choose to cooperate with prosecutors.

In addition to allegedly working as a foreign agent, Barrack was also the chairman of Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee, which has been under investigation for potential illegal spending. Ivanka was very closely involved with the inaugural committee as well, which means Barrack probably has a looooot of dirt on her.

Though the charges against him aren’t related to his work on the inauguration committee, prosecutors could easily use that to pressure him into flipping on the Trumps in their many other investigations.

Speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett yesterday, former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe explained, “The indictment itself puts the government in a position of enormous leverage over Tom Barrack, and one of the ways he might try to resolve this big problem he’s got is to provide information or evidence to the government on any other investigation.”

“That could include the ongoing investigation of the inaugural committee or really anything else. So it really could open up a Pandora’s box for other people in the administration.”

